KILLEEN — Like most head coaches, Lake Belton’s Brian Cope wants his team to be playing its best football as the season winds to a close.
If Friday’s showing is any indicator, the Broncos may well be in that mode. For a third straight week, Lake Belton tacked a rout to its resume.
The Broncos got four touchdown passes from quarterback Connor Crews, including a 64-yarder to Micah Hudson early in the second, as Lake Belton built a 28-point halftime lead en route to a 43-13 dismantling of Killeen in a District 4-5A-I game at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The win was the third straight for Lake (6-1, 4-1) by a combined tally of 143-40 since the Broncos suffered their lone loss, 34-33, to Killeen Shoemaker on Sept. 16, which snapped a 20-game winning streak that dated back to 2020.
Since then, the Broncos have been hard to stop, putting up season highs in yards and points in back-to-back weeks against Waco and Cleburne before nearly repeating the process Friday versus the Kangaroos (3-3, 2-2), who entered the night in a three-way tie for third place in the league standings.
“I think our kids were ready and they just executed really well,” said Cope, whose team scored touchdowns on its first four possessions as it raced out to a 20-point cushion by the midpoint of the second quarter.
“Connor did a great job of taking advantage of the opportunities and I thought our receivers and running backs played really well, and we don’t do any of that without our offensive line.”
While scoring on five of six first-half drives, the Broncos made their biggest move with a pair of TDs less than 3 minutes apart, starting with Hudson’s 64-yard catch on a swing pass to the right sideline that the junior collected about 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage before quickly darting into the open field and distancing himself from any defenders.
It provided the Broncos with a 20-6 edge with 9:26 left in the second, and Lake junior Ty Legg fell on an errant handoff attempt on Killeen’s next possession to set up the Broncos in prime territory for another score. Legg capitalized on his recovery by diving to haul in an 11-yard TD throw from Crews on third-and-goal to push the lead to 27-6.
“We didn’t want to take our foot off the gas. We just wanted to keep pounding it in there,” said Legg, one of six Lake players to catch at least one pass. “I knew I was in the end zone, so I knew I didn’t have to catch and run. I was going to make sure I caught it, so I just dove, caught it with my body.”
Crews later kept for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a drive that included a 51-yard completion from Crews to Javeon Wilcox and gave Lake a 34-6 halftime lead.
It was one of seven plays of 20 yards or more for the Broncos, who totaled 449 yards a week after gaining a season-best 499 yards against Cleburne.
Hudson accounted for four of those plays, finishing with six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns — the second of which came on a 22-yard strike from Crews with 2:59 left in the third. Crews completed 13 of 24 passes for 278 yards.
Killeen did its share of damage on the ground, where it churned out 205 of its 334 yards. Kangaroos quarterback Roderick Norman bounced a 7-yard run into the end zone to tie the game at 6 with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
But none of Killeen’s next eight possessions ended in points as the Roos punted five times and turned over the ball on downs twice.
“We couldn’t get off the field defensively,” said first-year Kangaroos head coach Josh Sadler, who came to Killeen in June from Temple, where he was the offensive coordinator. “At the end of the day, we have to get ourselves off the field. We have to sustain drives on offense. We have to score more than six points and make sure we do what we’re supposed to do on defense.”
Tristan Robin led the Broncos in rushing with 87 yards on nine carries, including a 13-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Lake Belton, which is 4-0 on the road this year, will host Granbury next week. Killeen is idle.
LAKE BELTON 43, KILLEEN 13
Lake Belton 13 21 9 0 — 43
Killeen 6 0 0 7 — 13
LB — Jaydon Leza 45 pass from Connor Crews (kick failed)
Kil — Roderick Norman 7 run (kick failed)
LB — Tristan Robin 13 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 64 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 11 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Tommy Stephens 36 field goal
LB — Hudson 22 pass from Crews (kick failed)
Kil — Jakobe Deloach 5 run (Ruben Menchaca kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Kil
First downs 20 20
Rushes-yards 28-170 44-205
Passing yards 279 129
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-0 11-22-0
Punts-average 2-34.0 5-38.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-35 8-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Robin 9-87, D’Arius Wilkerson 4-45, Hudson 1-27, Crews 6-26, Floyd Bristol 3-2, Caleb Santana 1-0, DJ Tolbert 1-(-2), team 3-(-15); Killeen: Deloach 23-121, De’Van’Te Johnson 14-69, Norman 5-21, Jerryn Pettijohn 2-(-6).
PASSING — Lake Belton: Crews 13-24-0-278, Brady Johnson 1-2-0-1; Killeen: Norman 7-16-0-71, Pettijohn 4-6-0-58.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Hudson 6-131, Leza 3-67, Javeon Wilcox 1-51, Cash Robin 2-18, Legg 1-11, Santana 1-1; Killeen: Tekoree Landours 5-57, Raymond Howard 2-31, Chris Vargas 1-28, Jaizon Martinez 1-7, Timothy Boatner 2-6.