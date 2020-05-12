Temple College athletic director Craig McMurtry said Amber Taylor exhibited genuine enthusiasm while explaining her desire to lead the school’s women’s basketball program into its next chapter. That energy among other qualities, McMurtry said, stood out as he and a search committee narrowed a field of nearly 50 applicants.
So it was no shock then that Taylor’s first four words Tuesday when discussing her hiring as the Lady Leopards’ next head coach demonstrated that fervor.
“I’m ready. I’m excited,” Taylor said with a laugh before transitioning into another example of how she views her new role. “I think Temple is one of the best institutions in the state and this kind of opportunity is something that’s always been a goal.”
Taylor, 38, spent the previous three seasons with TC’s Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference foe Cisco and follows longtime coach Kim Sebek, who stepped down in February after 22 seasons in charge of the Lady Leopards. Taylor also is the second hoops hire at TC in three weeks.
Former Leopards point guard Clifton Ellis (1995-97) was tabbed April 20 to lead the men’s program, replacing Kirby Johnson, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 season after 33 years at the helm.
“The history of women’s basketball at Temple and what Kim has done with that program over the years also made the job appealing,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to get to Temple and excited to meet and work in the community.”
Originally from Arkansas, Taylor was a multi-sport athlete at Mountain View High School where her mother was the girls basketball coach. Taylor didn’t get to play for her mom, though her guidance paved the way for Taylor’s career pursuit.
“She was a big influence,” Taylor said. “When you grow up in the gym as a coach’s kid, it becomes a part of you.”
After high school, Taylor attended Central Arkansas where she played golf and earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology/athletic training. She got her first taste of collegiate coaching as a graduate assistant at Harding University, from where she obtained a master’s in education.
Taylor’s path included stops as an assistant at Paris Junior College (2007-09) and Jacksonville College (2009-11) before she was hired as head coach at Eastern Oklahoma State. She served in that capacity from 2011-17, picking up NJCAA Region II coach of the year honors in 2012-13 along the way before landing back in Texas at Cisco.
“She’s been at (the junior college) level for several years and had success. She’s been in our conference, so she’s familiar with how it works and with recruiting kids and that’s a plus,” McMurtry said. “And she seems very energetic. She has a passion for coaching and she really wanted to be here in Temple.”
Taylor said recruiting started almost immediately after she accepted the job, trailing only a few necessary phone calls. Some went to her former players at Cisco. Some were to the Lady Leopards expected back next season to “share insight and philosophies, get to know them and start the process.”
“Having played against them, you know how hard they were to compete against last year. So, I’m excited to get in there and coach those players now,” Taylor said. “My teams will always play hard. We are going to be a defensive-minded team — diving to the floor, taking charges and all the hustle plays and the little things. We’re going to play fast.”
What possibly could be a bit slower than usual given the current status of the country’s sporting landscape because of the coronavirus is recruiting. However, the NJCAA announced Monday that its current ban on in-person recruiting will expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday. McMurtry called it a step in the right direction among a number of questions still to be addressed.
“The main concern for me is how things are going to go this fall,” he said. “What will be allowed and not allowed? Are we going to have sports or the possibility of things being pushed back? That’s the question.”
At least McMurtry can rest a bit easier knowing TC’s basketball programs have moved from two pairs of good hands to two others.
“I’m excited to have a couple people coming in who we feel are going to do a great job,” he said.