Still lathered in sweat a few minutes after the final buzzer sounded Saturday, Kino Thompson and Anthony Scott stood side by side and pondered a simple inquiry about Temple College’s approach following a tough loss earlier in the week to rival McLennan.
Thompson looked at Scott, who stared right back, then both faced forward and answered almost in unison.
“Man, win. Win now. That’s what Coach has been saying. Now,” Thompson said just ahead of Scott, who added, “Next game. Next day.”
After having a few days to collect themselves following a stretch of three Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference games in five days that culminated with a 76-74 road setback Monday versus the Highlanders, TC displayed its “now” mentality during an 82-74 victory over Hill at TC Gym that pulled the Leopards into a tie for fourth with the Rebels.
“We had a couple days to kind of relax a little bit and get away. Gave them a couple days to get their legs back underneath them,” said TC head coach Clifton Ellis, whose team has alternated wins and losses through its first five conference outings while going 0-2 on the road.
“Sometimes we think that, ‘Well, it’s a 40-minute game. We have time.’ But, as players, you have to think now. We have to get things done now — more urgency now. That’s one of the big things we’ve really tried to push with them.”
Scott sparked the Leopards’ offense with a team-high 19 points off the bench, including an off-balance, left-handed runner through the lane — after which he sprawled to the floor — that served as the pin that popped Hill’s comeback balloon with a minute left in the second half.
The Rebels (12-9, 3-2) had dwindled Temple’s 17-point advantage to six, 78-72, before Scott essentially put a bow on the outcome.
“There were probably five seconds left on the shot clock. Coach put it in my hands to make a play, and I just wanted to seal the deal for my team,” Scott said. “They played hard the entire day. It was the least I could.”
Thompson posted 13 of his 17 points in the first half, John Muhammad contributed 12 points and Adrian Cohen 10 for TC (16-5, 3-2), which shot 50.7 percent (33-of-65).
Kevin Rankin and Kory Terrell each had 15 points for the Rebels, who also got 11 from Muhamed Kante, 10 from Isiah Randolph, and eight each from Gob Gob and Julian Williams.
Hill, which shot 27-of-65 from the field and 16-of-23 at the foul line, led as late as about 18 minutes into the first half, 34-33, after a 3-pointer by Solomon Kuol. The Leopards never trailed again after Justin Collins’ layup made it 35-34, and they pocketed a 44-40 lead into halftime.
Braelon Seals’ layup put Temple ahead by double digits for the first time, 56-45, with 14:57 to go, and it was a sturdy two-handed slam dunk by Desmond Green that lifted the Leopards in front by the 17-point margin, 76-59.
“We just have to figure out down the stretch what the defense is giving us and take a look at shot selection. I, as a coach, have to keep working on that with them. I feel like we took too many quick shots there. We could’ve bled the clock out a little more,” Ellis said. “But, that was just a good solid win.”
The Leopards are at Collin on Wednesday before returning home Feb. 4 to face Weatherford and close out the first round of conference action.