BELTON — Landon Dieterich, who played four seasons with Mary Hardin-Baylor, signed a free-agent contract Monday with the Washington Nationals.
A Riesel product, Dieterich had two home runs and four RBIs in 13 starts before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The infielder/outfielder, who exits UMHB with career marks of 27 doubles, seven triples, 10 homers and 83 RBIs, was an All-American Southwest Conference selection in 2019 when he led the Crusaders with a .312 batting average.
“I am just ecstatic. I went through every emotion you can think of when I first got the call,” Dieterich said. “God has definitely blessed me with this opportunity. I knew I would have another chance to play but I am so glad that things worked out this way. I am so thankful to Coach (Mike) Stawski for the opportunities he gave me, and I am just so excited to have this opportunity to continue to pursue a life-long dream of mine.”
Dieterich is expected to begin his pro career in rookie ball at a time and location to be determined when play resumes.