HEARNE — Academy split a playoff doubleheader with Fairfield on Tuesday night at Eagle Gym, as the Bees used a late second half run to separate themselves in a Class 3A bi-district win in the boys game, after the Lady Bees dropped a Region III quarterfinal decision to the defending state runner-up.
Boys
Looking to follow up on its run to the state semifinals last season, Academy took its first step with a 78-54 win over Fairfield.
Senior Darion Franklin scored 36 points, 24 of which came in the first half, as the Bees (25-7) — the undefeated champs of District 19-3A — won their 14th straight game.
Academy led for all but the first few minutes but didn’t pull away until a 15-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.
Cole Shackelford added 20 points for the Bees, who hit eight 3-pointers, two of which came from Shackelford and three came from Franklin.
Academy advanced to face Clifton in the area round later this week.
Fairfield (15-15) was paced by Caleb George’s 14 points.
Girls
Academy did what it could to simulate Fairfield’s defensive pressure and length in practice this week, but there’s only so much a team can do to prepare for certain types of situations.
“Fairfield’s a good team,” Academy head coach Brian Pursche said. “In practice, we tried to simulate their length using pool noodles. If the ball hits a pool noodle, it’s a turnover because that’s how it’s going to be when we play them. Just the speed that Fairfield has overall and the way they anticipate, they’re really good. Until you see it live in a game, it took some adjustment.”
The Lady Bees hung around early, taking a 3-2 lead after a Rhea White 3-pointer. The rest of the first half belonged to Fairfield, which used a three-quarter court press and active defenders to create turnovers and, thus, offense, as the Lady Eagles ran away to a 62-19 win to punch their ticket to the regional tournament this weekend.
Fairfield (36-1), which won the 2020 Class 4A title and lost in overtime to Brownfield in last season’s 3A championship, advanced to face either Hitchcock or New Waverly.
Academy, which won District 19-3A with an unblemished mark, ended its season at 27-8.
“I told them 27 wins is not shabby at all,” said Pursche, whose team had a 10-game winning streak snapped. “I don’t know how long it’s been since we’ve won that many games in a season, so we have a lot to be proud of. Coming off a co-district championship last year and then taking care of business this year in district like we talked about doing and just the way we played the first two playoff games shows a lot about the growth we’ve had since last year.”
The Lady Bees posted big wins over Crockett (62-36) and Troy (52-38) to reach the third round but couldn’t overcome Fairfield’s speed and defensive intensity.
The Lady Eagles, who placed three scorers in double figures, caused 17 turnovers in the first half, turning them into 22 points.
It was that defensive awakening that led to Fairfield’s first big run that included 12 points from McKinna Brackens, who hit a jumper from the right baseline to close the spurt and provide a 24-3 lead at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter.
Brackens led all players with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Lady Eagles shot 52 percent (26-of-50) overall.
“We thought we could come out and put a little pressure on them and it seemed to work out,” said Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker, whose team won its 34th straight game. “Our kids just played hard. Offensively, they were sagging off us and we’re not used to that and we had to adjust for about half a quarter. But we were able to still attack. Our offense really comes from our defense. It really gets us going and it’s nice to be able to do that. It takes some of the pressure off.”
Brayunna Dowell (12 points) and Shadasia Brackens (11 points) rounded out Fairfield’s top scorers as the Lady Eagles increased their lead to 38-5 by halftime.
Academy regrouped in the second half, outscoring the Lady Eagles 24-14.
“I thought in the second half we did a lot better job of taking care of the ball and rebounding on the defensive side,” Pursche said.
Payten Conde led the Lady Bees with nine points, all but two of which came in the final 16 minutes.
Ellie Erwin followed with five and eight rebounds, while White had three and Erinn Bestick chipped in two.
“We had a lot of successes this season and we came together as a team,” said Erwin, one of two seniors along with Kerstin Turner who ended their Academy careers. “We went through a lot of stuff together and we came together after every loss, so I think we should feel good about what we did this season.”