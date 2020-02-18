ROUND ROCK —Wimberley did all it could do to slow down Kaia Philen and the Salado Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.
The Lady Texans could only do so much for so long, though.
Philen scored 28 points to lead Salado to a 59-49 win over Wimberley in a Class 4A bi-district girls basketball matchup at Dragon Gymnasium.
“It’s wonderful,” Philen said. “Nice to finally not be one-and-done in the playoffs.”
The Lady Eagles (24-11) next will battle Lamar Fulshear in an around-round tilt tentatively set for 7 p.m. Thursday at College Station A&M Consolidated.
Philen played a large role in sending Salado to the next round as she got going early, scoring 11 of the team’s 15 points in the opening quarter to help the Lady Eagles build a lead and adding eight in the fourth to help them pull away.
“We are a better team when we lead early and not have to play catch-up,” Philen said. “So if we get a lead, we keep pushing and play better.”
The Lady Texans (10-15) led for only 20 seconds in the first quarter but remained within striking distance, cutting the lead to 46-42 just over a minute into the fourth.
That’s when Salado turned up its intensity.
A series of steals and some forced turnovers fueled the Lady Eagles on a 7-0 run that was highlighted by a 3 from Philen and her steal and layup, forcing Wimberley to take its final timeout with 4:23 to play.
“We just had a couple of defensive breakdowns, and they’ve got some good 3-point shooters,” Wimberley coach Caleb Hill said. “You can be in a tight game and it can get away from you in a hurry with a couple of poorly timed turnovers.
“The momentum just shifted, and momentum dictates outcomes. That was the biggest factor in the fourth. We lost a little momentum and it’s hard to get it back.”
The Lady Texans never got it back and didn’t get their deficit under 10 points the rest of the way as the Lady Eagles kept applying pressure and creating turnovers.
“I think our defense came out and showed what we can do,” Salado coach Diane Konarik said. “We talked about mental toughness at halftime, because the calls weren’t going the way we wanted them to. The mental toughness had to come out and we had to step up our defensive game.”
Amanda Cantu and Lorena Perez added eight points each for Salado. Wimberley was led by Brook Burcham with 14 and Brina Jones with 11.