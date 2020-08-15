The Moody Bearcats have had six head coaches in the last 10 years, four playoff appearances in the last 20 seasons and six winning campaigns over the last 30 years.
For new head coach Lonnie Judd, all of that is ancient history, and none of it can dull his optimism.
“This district has some good teams,” said Judd, who takes over a program that was 3-7 last season. “Holland’s a good team. Hearne’s a good team, and Bruceville-Eddy. But talent-wise, I think we are right there with them.
“The biggest thing is consistency. Last year, there were a lot of games they played extremely hard. They just couldn’t get over the edge in the end. To me, it’s just about bringing that belief that you get to the fourth quarter and it’s close, you are going to win every time.”
Experience should help the Bearcats in that regard, with eight starters returning on each side of the ball.
They key returner on offense is sophomore quarterback Ryder Hohhertz, who was the district newcomer of the year last season.
“He can run and throw well,” Judd said. “He has a really good mentality and is a heck of an athlete. I’ve been in some big programs, and Ryder could have played anywhere I’ve been. He’s that good.”
Hohhertz will have a big, experienced line to work behind.
“We have a huge offensive line,” Judd said. “They are big and if we get those bodies on the right people, I think we’ll be OK.”
With several receivers back as well, the Bearcats expect to put some points on the board. Their success, though, might hinge on seeing improvement from a defense that allowed 43.2 points per game last season.
Cornerback Donovan Jarzynkowski said they are ready for the challenge.
“I feel like we are feeding off of each other better this year, a lot more than last year,” he said. “That’s going to make us better.”
Getting acquainted
While every team is dealing with COVID-19 issues, they have been a bigger headache at times for Judd, who took over right before spring break and had one week to meet his players before school got shut down for good.
“It was a weird situation,” he said. “I got to know them a little bit before it all shut down. Then we got about five weeks of summer conditioning to get to know them. That was huge. I’m still getting to know them.”
Moody’s situation was further complicated by a McLennan County order to keep schools and all activities shut down until early September. The order has since been rescinded.
“If (not starting until September) would have happened, it would have been extremely hard to get anything in,” Judd said.
Virus worries
Some of the Bearcats admitted they were concerned about the season being played, but they haven’t let it distract them.
“It’s been in the back of my mind,” senior lineman Jayce McBride said. “But right now, I’m just worried about playing football. I’m always excited to play football. It’s my sport. It’s a big part of my life, so it’s good to be back playing football.”
Tough opponents
The Bearcats were a win away from advancing to last year’s playoffs out of their seven-team district. But only two teams from that league finished with a winning record, and the district was 1-4 in the playoffs. Of the seven teams in the new District 12-2A-I, five of them were playoff qualifiers last season.
Because of that, Judd said there isn’t just one key game on the schedule.
“It’s a big game every week,” he said. “I think it’s an extremely tough district, and whoever gets on a roll in district will have the upper hand. It’s a coin flip. For me, every week is important. If we can just be consistent and show up, I think we’ll be right there.”