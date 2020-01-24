While the Temple Tem-Cats had stretches in which they didn’t shoot well, they were accurate enough to keep a scrappy Belton team at bay.
Taliyah Johnson scored 10 of her game-high12 points in the second half to propel the Tem-Cats to a 42-32 victory over the Lady Tigers and complete a series sweep of Belton in District 12-6A action.
The Tem-Cats (19-11, 6-5) remained firmly in the thick of the race for a playoff berth with five games remaining, while Belton (11-21, 3-9) saw its postseason hopes take another hit.
“We didn’t shoot very well in the first half,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “We became a lot more patient with the ball and taking the right shots.”
Temple carried a narrow 20-19 lead into halftime and created some cushion between itself and the Lady Tigers in the pivotal third quarter. Aniah Hall and Haleigh Johnson connected on inside buckets to set the early pace in the second half.
Belton’s Karina Fisher made on a 3-pointer and McKenna Maddux had a free throw to get the Lady Tigers within two, 25-23, at the 5:15 mark of the third, but the Lady Tigers didn’t score over the remainder of the quarter.
In the meantime, Johnson hit two 3s from in the final 3 minutes, sandwiched around a jumper from the corner from Aaliyah Thomas, to give the Tem-Cats a 33-23 advantage going into the fourth.
“It took some confidence to take the shots that Taliyah made,” LeBlanc said. “Those were two good shots.”
Belton surged a bit to start the fourth, with Alexis Wade scoring on a putback and Nylah Modeste hitting a jumper to cut Temple’s lead to six, 33-27.
The Tem-Cats answered by scoring on four successive possessions. Johnson made a free throw and a jumper from the corner, Wilashia Burleson had a free throw and Thomas added a bucket. Belton had only a Modeste bucket during that stretch to make it a 10-point game, 39-29, with 3:40 to play.
Belton got within seven behind a layup from Modeste and a free throw by Lillian Small with 1:28 left. That was as close as it got, though, as Thomas, Burleson, Hall and Johnson combined for four free throws in the last 1:06 to ice the game.
“We stayed within our game plan because we knew they would stay within theirs,” LeBlanc said.
The Tem-Cats enjoyed a productive 16-point first quarter led by a pair of 3s from Thomas and six points from Burleson to go up 16-11. Wade did most of the offensive damage early for the Lady Tigers with six points in the first frame.
Belton outscored Temple 8-4 in the second quarter and briefly took the lead. A 3-pointer by Modeste tied the game at 18-all at the 1:52 mark, and Anna Beamsderfer added a free throw for a 19-18 advantage with 19 seconds left in the half. Hall got inside for a basket just before the buzzer to give the Tem-Cats the one-point halftime lead.
Temple will be on the road to face Killeen on Tuesday before returning home against Killeen Ellison next Friday in a push toward a possible playoff berth.
“We still control our own destiny,” LeBlanc said. “We’re getting better every day.”