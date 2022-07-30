Ashtin and Wolf Mahler had the best solution for the dearth of track and field coaches once their collegiate careers ended.
They got married.
Theirs is now a life of essentially living off the land based in Moffatt out of their RV camper with dogs Dory and Bojack as they train, travel and compete while also selling real estate.
And they wouldn’t trade a second of it.
“People ask how you separate being married and being athletes,” said Wolf, a Belton High graduate and former University of Texas decathlete. “Well, you just can’t separate it. We love being both married and athletes.”
Wolf serves as Ashtin’s coach and both returned home from Oregon this month after she competed in the World Athletic Championships, the most elite meet outside of the Olympic Games and the biggest of her career. The 25-year-old Goliad native was one of just 24 global athletes selected to vie in the heptathlon.
“It was a great experience seeing how the USA team goes about their day,” Ashtin said. “Although the results were disappointing, it was a great experience being around such amazing athletes.”
Indeed, it was a mixed bag for the former Ashtin Zamzow, like Wolf, a University of Texas multi-event star. She was seeded 22nd out of 24 competitors, but finished 11th overall just shy of her goal of making the top 10 after compiling 5,974 points. Her best showing came in the javelin when her throw of 138 feet, 8 inches was good for fourth place. She finished eighth in the high jump, 10th in the 100-meter hurdles, 11th in the shot put, 12th in both the long jump and 800 meters and 14th in the 200 meters.
That she finished in the top half of the competition is impressive considering she had less than three weeks to prepare.
“I had to get in shape for it, which is not ideal for the technical aspects,” she said. “I was trying, but I was out of shape. It showed a lot of the time.”
Ashtin seemingly was born to be a track athlete. Her parents, Stacy and Kalleen, were both All-American multi-event competitors at Texas A&M and her father was her high school track coach.
“My best events are the throws like the javelin because I grew up throwing a football,” Ashtin said.
The Mahlers, who married in January of 2020, met each other at a track meet in New Mexico. Ashtin, like her parents, originally competed for Texas A&M but transferred to Texas after a year during which her career and relationship with Wolf blossomed. Being in similar events, they were workout partners. Wolf was, in effect, Ashtin’s coach at Texas as well as his own during a two-year period of upheaval on the Longhorns’ staff. He is easily the youngest coach that he is aware of on the circuit.
“Most of the coaches are in their 40s, 50s and 60s even,” Wolf said. “At 27 as a coach, I’m just trying to absorb as much as I can and learn from all of their experience. Every year we’re learning from people and from mistakes. I write down everything she does whether it’s running or field events. I’m responsible for that.”
When home, the couple utilizes local public schools for their training. They’ve practiced at Temple High, Academy High and most recently North Belton Middle School. They are grateful, but it also is problematic in the summer as schools tend to store away necessary items such as hurdles and high jump pits.
Wolf’s athletic endeavors are far from over. Injuries took him out of being the decathlete he was in college, but he is now focusing solely on the 400 hurdles. He finished in the top 20 at the National Championships in Oregon earlier in the year.
“That was one of my strongest events in the decathlon,” he said. “The 400 hurdles are 6-inches shorter (than the high hurdle sprints), which is helpful since I’m only 5-10. From where I started, I dropped three seconds off my time. If I can do that again next year, I have a really good chance of making (Team USA) in that or as part of a relay team.”
Wolf is scaling back his training a bit to come back strong for the winter indoor season. Ashtin, meanwhile, has a September meet in France that garners her current preparation time.
When they aren’t training or traveling, they are working for Wolf’s father, Michael, a local real estate broker. Both acquired real estate licenses. They do have some corporate sponsorship help, but not being high-profile athletes makes their ability to travel a shoestring budget affair.
Both have aspirations for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the successes and improvements have furthered their resolve for either or both to qualify. Wolf believes Ashtin may have two Olympics left in her, but she’s got to get to one first.
“Paris is the goal,” Ashtin said. “Staying healthy may be the hardest part for both of us. We’re living in a camper and sacrificing a lot to make this dream a reality. We love it and we’re going to go for it while we’re young.”
They get it when friends romanticize about their lifestyle in pursuit of the Olympics.
That doesn’t make it any easier.
“I know some people think it’s cool what we’re doing,” Wolf said. “I’m sure we’ll feel the same when we look back on these days. Right now, we’re too much in the moment.”