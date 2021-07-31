Looking back over the last 30 years provides an appropriate checkpoint for the sometimes seismic changes that occurred on the local and statewide sports landscape.
As the 1991-92 calendar was beginning to roll out, there was contrast to where some school districts were then compared to where they are at the same juncture now.
For instance, Temple still had only one football state championship in six appearances as opposed to two and nine now. Bartlett had just won its first, with two more to come in the decade. Killeen was a few months away from its lone title. Cameron Yoe had one, with the second, third and fourth to come decades later. Rockdale had one, with the second coming just four years ago. Granger was still six years out from a football crown, and Rosebud-Lott was 12 years away from a title.
Belton’s baseball championship was still a few years away. Rogers’ first two baseball titles and Salado’s second were more than a decade away as was Academy’s first basketball crown, plus a softball title. Troy posted its two softball titles in 2000 and 2007.
That is just a handful of examples of state team titles that didn’t exist 30 years ago.
Yet, it’s not so much who had won what and when as it is some of the stark changes that have occurred because of population movement and growth.
In 1991, Killeen ISD still had just two high schools — Killeen High and Ellison. It was nine years before Harker Heights and Shoemaker came into being, and now a fifth is in the works.
Thirty years ago, Jarrell was a tiny Class A school doing battle with other rural area schools such as Bartlett, Holland and Granger. Today, the mass northward migration from Austin’s northern suburbs has Jarrell rapidly shooting through the UIL classification levels now to 4A and beyond in seemingly no time. Jarrell’s surge is being followed, albeit steadily, by Salado and Academy.
Belton, at the time, was still long entrenched as a 4A school when there were just five classifications but climbed to the top of the local enrollment chart in rapid fashion. In 1991, the idea that there would ever be such a thing as Lake Belton High School wasn’t even a glimmer in the eye of the Tigers.
Neither Central Texas Christian nor Holy Trinity Catholic had been berthed as high schools with athletic options.
Softball had yet to be sanctioned as a UIL sport, and turf field were reserved only for those teams that could secure a college or professional stadium in the playoffs.
At that time, splitting state football championships within a classification was in its infancy and only the haven for 5A schools. The idea that more than two teams would advance to the postseason in any sport still seemed ludicrous.
Mary Hardin-Baylor then was a quiet little NAIA school best known athletically for basketball and baseball, playing in a modest gym and on an antiquated field. Certainly, playing a full complement of sports that includes a national championship football team with glittering all-encompassing facilities may have been a dream of some, but the reality that it is now was a ways down the road.
Temple College, then known as Temple Junior College, was in its 15th year since the baseball program had been dropped. It would be another seven years before it returned, with sister sport softball at its side. Then, the only national titles TJC had won were in women’s basketball and women’s golf in the 1970s. Since, it has collected five more between men’s golf, women’s tennis and softball.
As football in 1991 was about to begin, the two winningest and longest tenured coaches this area has ever known — Bob McQueen in Temple and Donald Godwin in Rogers — were getting their respective Wildcats and Eagles ready for another season. The same for longtime Rogers girls basketball coach Harley Doggett.
There are no head coaches from 1991 still at the helm of any of their respective sports from local schools, but at least a couple gave it a nice, long run for its money.
Kirby Johnson was about to start his fourth season as Temple College’s men’s basketball coach after five years as Temple High’s head man. He retired in 2020 after 33 seasons. James Cohagen was well into his 38-year term as UMHB’s tennis coach before retiring in 2019.
While the size and shape of local sports has remained relatively steady for some programs while radically changing for others in those 30 years, the privilege to witness, record and follow the athletes, the coaches and natural manifestations therein remains just that — a privilege.