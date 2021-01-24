BELTON — The Belton girls and boys swim teams swept the District 10-6A team titles Saturday at Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center and notched multiple berths in the 6A Region III meet.
The Lady Tigers went 3-for-3 in relay gold, capturing first in the 200-yard medley relay with Maddie Vacula, Liana Planz, Olivia Maddux and Jaynie Ferguson (1 minute, 56.07 seconds), in the 200 freestyle relay with Planz, Maddux, Sydney Alamein and Malia Rodriguez (1:44.10), and in the 400 free relay with Ferguson, Alamein, Vacula and Rodriguez first (3:51.70).
The top four finishers in each race landed spots in the regional meet Feb. 5-6 at Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center.
The Lady Tigers tallied six individual golds on their way to 193 team points.
Jaynie Ferguson was first in the 200 freestyle (1:57.98) and the 500 free (5:16.06), Olivia Maddux took first in the 50 free (24.80) and the 100 butterfly (58.15), Vacula was first (1:03.74) in the 100 backstroke and third (2:01.17) in the 200 free, and Planz took first (2:15.07) in the 200 individual medley and second (58.99) in the 100 butterfly.
Also placing in the top four were: Alamein second (2:17.17) in the 200 IM and second (5:24.49) in the 500 free; Kristin Rodak fourth (2:28.58) in the 200 IM; Trinity Stephenson third (1:10.41) in the 100 fly; Malia Rodriguez fourth (58.46) in the 100 free; and Taylor Quereto-Medeiros second (1:17.92) in the 100 breaststroke.
Meanwhile, the Belton boys racked up 186 points. The Tigers were first in two of the three relays and second in another.
Ryan McKenzie, Kole Petersen, Ethan Rodriguez and Thomas Nelson led Belton to first (1:44.56) in the 200 medley relay, and Nelson, Petersen, Caleb Bovell and Caleb Ball swam to the top spot (3:30.80) in the 400 free relay. McKenzie, Ball, Bovell and Ethan Rodriguez were second (1:36.58) in the 200 free relay.
Petersen touched first in the 200 IM (2:02.64) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.65), Nelson was first in the 200 free (1:56.76), Rodriguez won gold in the 100 fly (56.25), McKenzie claimed gold in the 100 back (1:00.55) and Matt Moyer did the same in the 500 free (5:19.35).
Also grabbing top-four slots were: Bovell (second, 50 free and fourth, 100 free); Ball (third, 50 free and second, 100 backstroke); Rodriguez (second, 200 free); Nelton (second, 100 free); McKenzie (third, 100 fly); and David Basabe (fourth, 100 fly).
The Temple girls recorded 12 team points and the boys one, and neither had a swimmer advance to the regional meet.
At the District 19-5A meet held Friday also at Roy and Jean Potts Swim Center, Lake Belton’s Rylan Reasoner was first (5:13.21) in the 500 free, third (1:56.36) in the 200 free and swam on the boys 200 free relay (Brody Cook, Aden Namkung, Ehren Wetzel), which finished third and was one of two boys relays to qualify for the regional meet with a top-four finish.
The other was the 200 medley relay of Jesus Sierralta Rondon, Nicholas Williams, Brett Wallar and Wetzel that placed second.
Williams also was second (2:12.74) in the 200 individual medley and second (58.37) in the 100 butterfly, Wetzel took third (2:13.74) in the 200 individual medley, Wallar third (23.91) in the 50 free, and Sierralta Rondon third (51.88) in the 100 free and second (58.77) in the 100 backstroke.
The Lake Belton girls also qualified two relays for the regional meet.
The 200 medley relay of Anna Fiala, Emily Jones, Ashley Holley and Natasha Judd finished fourth (2:21.12), and the 400 free relay of Kenzie Montgomery, Fiala, Jones and Holley was third (4:38.30). Holley also was fourth (1:08.31) in the 100 butterfly.
Lake Belton’s swimming district also includes teams from College Station A&M Consolidated, Brenham, La Grange, Hallettsville, Columbus and Robinson.
Consolidated, Brenham and Lake Belton finished 1-2-3 in both team standings.
The 5A Region V meet is slated for Feb. 5-6 at the Friendswood ISD Natatorium.