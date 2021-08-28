While the Temple Wildcats are favored this season to win District 12-6A or at minimum make the playoffs, very little in football can be considered a foregone conclusion.
Yet, in the meantime, a milestone the Wildcats faithful can mark is the 100th anniversary of Temple’s first postseason appearance.
Between the 1921 and 2020 seasons, the Wildcats have participated in the playoffs in almost half of those years, 47, including the last eight and nine of the last 10. The Wildcats have posted an impressive postseason record of 63-43-6.
Granted, making the playoffs alone isn’t the same chore it was even 40 years ago, the last season in which only the district champion advanced. Under the current system it’s relatively common for teams with losing records — as low as 1-9 or even 0-10 in some instances — to play beyond the regular schedule. Still, it’s a mark of a program’s consistent excellence to participate in the next level of play that often and for that long, keeping the drought periods to a minimum.
In 1921, the second year that the UIL began a formal football playoff system to determine an outright champion, the Wildcats made their presence known as they have done so often since. It was that team that Temple’s then-superintendent L. C. Proctor proclaimed, “put Temple High on the map.”
Among other things, the Wildcats did so by scoring in numbers seldom seen in high school football in the first quarter of the 20th century. Floyd Betts, the Marlin native coach who had coined Temple’s mascot as “Wildcats” two years prior, had the team led by early greats George Watters, Jack Jones, Raleigh Dangeliesen, Ralph Smith, Byron Goode, Albert Lee, Barton Cox, John Perry and Euel Evans rolling by opponents.
Temple won its first meeting with longtime off-again, on-again rival Killeen in the season opener, 91-0, almost doubling the Wildcats’ previous record for points in a game. A month later the Wildcats topped that by trouncing Betts’ alma mater Marlin, coached by his brother Wilson, 96-0, to more than avenge a loss from the previous season. Posting 91 and 96 points tends to boost the median scoring average.
The Wildcats won their next four games over Cameron, Gatesville, McGregor and Taylor by a combined 153-14 to set up a regular season-ending district title match against also undefeated Belton at the old Bell County Fairgrounds. Temple avenged its first program loss to the Tigers from the previous year with a typically hard-fought 14-0 victory on the strength of touchdowns by Smith and Watters.
The first of what now stands at 112 playoff games followed against Hillsboro at the Cotton Palace in Waco, a city that became a common postseason home away from home. Jones rushed for a pair of lengthy touchdowns and Smith took an interception back 65 yards for another in a 21-7 Wildcats victory to set up the first of many playoff games at Temple’s Woodson Field over the coming decades. It also marked the first of 22 10-plus win seasons.
A much larger roster from Dallas Oak Cliff arrived in Temple for a Monday afternoon quarterfinal. Ultimately, it was that depth that proved too much for an otherwise game Wildcats team that led 17-14 in the second half before falling 28-17.
Nevertheless, it was then that the Wildcats’ long, storied and colorful playoff history began. The 426 points the Wildcats posted in 11 games stood as the most any Temple team scored until Ted Dawson’s back-to-back state finalist teams from 1951 and 1952 put up 490 and 434, respectively. The 38.8 points per game stood as the program record until 2013 when the high-octane Wildcats averaged 44 in 11 games only to be eclipsed the following season when the state finalist squad rang up video-game offensive numbers of 48.4 an outing.
Temple’s playoff history has had its dry patches. The longest postseason drought is the 10 years from 1925-34. The longest span without a victory was from 1953-67.
On the flip side, they had robust stretches of postseason success. The prolific string of 10 straight appearances from 1976-85 that produced the first state title in 1979 saw the Wildcats go 15-8-2 under coach Bob McQueen. The three-year run from 1991-93, still under McQueen, saw the Wildcats go 12-2 with their second state title sandwiched between.
Straddling the coaching eras of Mike Spradlin and Scott Stewart, the Wildcats, from a victory production perspective, were better than ever from 2014-17 by going 16-4 with the program’s eighth and ninth state title appearances to boot.
Temple’s first century of what coaches often call the “third season” had a healthy share of triumphs and heartbreaks along the way. More of the same figures to punctuate the next century of playoff games.
At least that’s the long-established expectation.