For the majority of Tuesday’s game, while on defense, Temple’s players had to shade their eyes from the sun as they gazed into the dugout for their next sign from their coaches.
How the Tem-Cats deal with the glare of a suddenly bright spotlight that accompanies their first-place standing in District 12-6A remains to be seen. However, it appears the plan is to just embrace it and continue moving forward.
“We have a goal set, and it’s not even a matter of placement. The girls just want to be top four. They know as long as we continue to do what we do — be selfless, be each other’s biggest fans — the wins are going to happen,” said Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin, now in her third year at the helm. “We’re not looking at a number. We just want to play games.”
Four league games into this season, the Tem-Cats already have more 12-6A victories than all of last year, and the surging start now includes Tuesday’s 11-1 triumph over Belton in a run-rule shortened six innings at Lady Tiger Field.
The win was Temple’s third in four days and moved it to 4-0 in district, one up on Bryan and Copperas Cove, two teams on three-game winning streaks. The Tem-Cats (12-7 overall) defeated the Lady Vikings in the district opener last Wednesday.
Elise Munoz delivered five RBIs against Belton (7-11-1, 1-3) and accounted for three of the Tem-Cats’ 12 hits. Lily Wiser popped her eighth home run of the season — third in district action — during a 3-for-4 day at the plate, and Brooke Knox, Maddison Ruiz and Z’Mya Cannon had an RBI single each.
“I just know that we have to stick with our game plan,” Munoz said of Temple’s offense, which has averaged 10 runs in the four 12-6A tilts. “(Franklin) sets a game plan every single game and as long as we stick with it, I know I can do my job.”
Ruiz, back in the circle a day after a relief appearance in Temple’s 12-5 win over Killeen Ellison, went to work with a four-run cushion and kept the Lady Tigers at bay. The freshman right-hander allowed one run on one hit and struck out 11 in the six-inning outing.
“I think my rise ball really had a big effect on how the game went today. My curveball, we definitely don’t pitch it for a strike. We definitely pitch it for a ball. So, it allows us to keep the batters off-balance,” Ruiz said, already focused on the road ahead. “It’s a win but now we have to come back and keep working more than before.”
Chloe Prentiss reached on an error, stole second and scored on Knox’s single to boost the Tem-Cats in front 1-0 just three batters into the ballgame. Wiser’s base hit scored Alena Salazar, and Munoz’s soft line drive landed a touch out of reach of second baseman Lole Reyes’ dive to bring across two more runs in Temple’s four-run first inning.
“For this team, it’s a momentum-shifter. We haven’t responded well to getting behind early,” Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin said. “I would say the games we get behind, we haven’t been successful. The games we get ahead, we have been.”
Wiser’s solo homer pushed the advantage to 5-0 in the third, and Temple chased Belton starting pitcher Kaylee Jordan in the fourth while tacking on four runs with RBI hits from Wiser, Ruiz and Munoz to make it 9-0.
Belton got on the board in its half of the fourth when Reyes plated Kaylee Rodriguez with a slicing, dipping double into right field that eluded a diving attempt by Kaegan Yepma.
Munoz’s third run-scoring hit brought in Jordyn Valdez, who had reached with a double to the wall in left, to put Temple in front 10-1 in the sixth. Cannon’s RBI provided the 10-run cushion.
Temple and Belton both are off until March 22 when the Tem-Cats host Killeen Shoemaker, and the Lady Tigers travel to take on Ellison.
“We have to take care of ourselves. Our team is small and we’ve had a lot of injuries this year, so we need to recuperate a little bit,” Reekstin said. “Then we have to come out and finish out district strong and second round have a different story.”
Temple wouldn’t mind following its current script, or, better yet, adding to it for as long as possible.
“I mean, we are super excited — super excited,” Munoz said. “And we are just ready to keep playing.”