WACO — Temple College’s comeback bid fell a run shy in a 8-7 loss to rival McLennan on Saturday at the Region V tournament.
The Leopards (38-15) trailed 6-0 through five innings but scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth cut it to 6-3. After the Highlanders, who advanced to the championship game of the double-elimination tournament, made it 7-3 in the top of the seventh, TC plated three more runs in its half of the frame for 7-6.
A solo home run by McLennan’s Benjamin Rosengard in the ninth made it 8-6 and was a crucial insurance run because Travis Chestnut scored on a passed ball with two outs in the ninth to get the Leopards within 8-7. Landry Wideman struck out Andruw Gonzales to lock up the top seed’s win.
Chestnut was 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for TC, which has lost five straight to MCC this season. Cole Payne and Joseph Redfield also had two hits for the Leopards.
Garrett Martin, Miguel Santos and Izzy Lopez had a double each for McLennan.
Temple can get itself back into the championship round with a win against Midland when those teams meet at 10 a.m. today. McLennan awaits the winner at 2 p.m. TC and Midland would need to defeat McLennan twice. The Leopards beat the Chaparrals 5-3 on Friday in the opening round.