BELTON — Head coach Larry Harmon knows that his team’s 0-2 record isn’t the norm at Mary Hardin-Baylor, but he also understands there’s nothing his players can do now to change the losses against No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls and No. 5 Trinity into wins.
All the 19th-ranked Crusaders can do is work to be a better football team going forward.
“I didn’t think we’d be 0-2 right now. But I do think playing against good people will show where your weaknesses are, and those are being exploited right now,” Harmon said. “Obviously, everybody’s disappointed that we’re not executing the way we need to execute to win these games. But nobody has given up. We just have to believe that the other guy is going to do his job. When kids try to do other guy’s jobs, they mess up their own position because they’re trying to do too much.
“We have to make the other team beat us instead of us beating ourselves.”
The mistakes accounted for UMHB averaging 266 yards while giving up 381 per game through the first two weeks. Now the Crusaders must prepare to face No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater in their home opener on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium on Saturday afternoon to cap a grueling three-game gauntlet.
“Overall, I thought we made improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. Now we have to take a big jump from Week 2 to Week 3 because we have Whitewater coming to town,” Harmon said. “They’re a great opponent, and we have an opportunity to get a great win and make Division III think that maybe all is not lost in Belton, Texas.”
With such an inexperienced group — nine of the starters are freshmen or sophomores — Harmon said the plan all along was to use the three-game non-conference schedule as a teaching tool in preparation for league play.
What no one saw coming was just how big the learning curve is for a squad with so many first-time starters.
“When you go through some trials and tribulations, it makes you stronger. We’re living through that right now,” he said. “We have to bow our neck and fight through it. We definitely have to learn from our mistakes. We have to make sure we’re not repeating the same mistakes.
“The coaches believe in the players, and they believe in the coaches. The game plans have been sound. We just have to execute, execute, execute.”
The quarterbacks
Senior quarterback Jackson Tingler started the opener before going down in the second quarter with an upper body injury and hasn’t played since, and junior Landon Howell broke his leg in the third quarter of the opener and won’t be available until November at the earliest.
That means sophomore Isaac Phe — a third-stringer coming out of fall camp — will make his second straight start this week after going 23-of-44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in his first five quarters of action.
“I thought Isaac did well. We would grade him with a B. He’s a competitor,” Harmon said. “I know his teammates really respect him and will do anything for him, so I thought they played really hard. He made some mistakes, but everybody made mistakes.
“He just needs more playing time and more reps. He’s going to be a completely different quarterback in a few weeks.”
Tingler didn’t dress against Trinity last week — when junior Jordan Oldoerp, a transfer from Southern Nazarene in his first season at UMHB, was the backup — and Harmon said his status is still day-to-day.
Going upstairs
Harmon coached against Trinity from the press box, where he spent the majority of his career as the Crusaders’ defensive coordinator before going to the sideline last year in his first season as head coach.
“I thought I could help our team more by being in the box and having a better view of what was going on to help the offense and the defense,” said Harmon, who won’t make the decision of where he'll be Saturday until later in the week. “When I’m on the field, I feel like all of my input goes to the defense. I was just trying to help both coordinators with what I thought Trinity was trying to do to us.”
The Warhawks
UW-Whitewater is the last program to beat UMHB at Crusader Stadium — winning an NCAA Division III quarterfinal in 2019 — and won last year’s meeting in Whitewater by making a goal-line stand inside its 2 in the final minutes then driving 98 yards for the decisive touchdown.
In their first season under new head coach Jace Rindahl, the Warhawks (2-0) knocked off No. 17 John Carroll 27-23 and No. 9 St. John’s 56-28 in the first two weeks.
According to Harmon, they haven’t changed much under Rindahl — a former standout for the Warhawks.
“They know who they are. They’re going to run it, run it, run it. They keep things simple for the quarterback. If they’re going to throw it down the field, they’re going to max protect so he’s not getting hit and they’re going to move the pocket,” Harmon said. “They do a great job of getting to third-and-short and fourth-and-short and keeping the chains moving. They want to grind it out and keep their defense on the sideline. They want to keep wearing you out.
“I think our guys are excited to be back at Crusader Stadium and play in front of our home crowd. It’s another great opportunity for us to play a great team and see where we are.”