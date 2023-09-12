UMHB-TRNU

Receiver Jerry Day and the 19th-ranked UMHB Crusaders host No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater in their home opener Saturday afternoon.

 Andy Zavoina/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Head coach Larry Harmon knows that his team’s 0-2 record isn’t the norm at Mary Hardin-Baylor, but he also understands there’s nothing his players can do now to change the losses against No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls and No. 5 Trinity into wins.

