BELTON — If there was ever a team that needed a feel-good victory, it was No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor.
And as evidenced by the joyous screams coming from inside their dressing room Saturday afternoon, the Lady Crusaders got just what the doctor ordered to cure any lingering ills from their recent coaching shake-up.
UMHB dominated in all facets on both ends of the floor and gave interim head coach Kendra Foreman her first victory in convincing fashion with an 89-45 blowout of overmatched LeTourneau at Mayborn Campus Center.
“It feels good. I’m really excited, and I’m glad it’s with this group of girls,” said Foreman, who was in charge of her second game since being elevated from her assistant’s role following the school’s announcement Tuesday that Mark Morefield is no longer with the university after seven-plus seasons as the head coach. “We’re very strong-minded. We always talk that we play together and we’re a family. That’s what we are here.”
It was never competitive and only close for the initial 6 minutes, after which UMHB (14-5, 9-3 American Southwest Conference) embarked on a 41-6 run through the remainder of the first half.
Catalina Cortez’s 3-pointer and Lauren Baker’s three-point play were part of the Lady Crusaders’ 16-0 surge over the final 4 minutes of the opening quarter. Haylee Jordan’s midrange jumper about 2 minutes into the second ended LeTourneau’s 6½-minute scoreless drought, but the YellowJackets (6-14, 2-11) went another 4½ minutes before scoring again.
UMHB outscored LeTourneau 25-6 in the second quarter to take a 54-15 lead into halftime. The Lady Crusaders shot 40 percent from the field (16-of-40) in the first half compared to 14 percent (4-of-28) for the YellowJackets, who committed 19 turnovers through the first 20 minutes.
“We knew at the end of the day — no matter the outcome — we had to play as a team, come together and win for each other,” UMHB sophomore guard Arieona Rosborough said.
The second half was more of the same, with the Lady Crusaders leading by as many as 46 points and emptying their bench in the fourth quarter.
LeTourneau, which suited up only 10 players and lost its fifth straight, got 13 points from Bailey Broughton and 10 from Kyndall Hardeman but turned over the ball 31 times — including 16 steals by UMHB — and were outrebounded 22-5 on the offensive glass.
All 25 of the Lady Crusaders in uniform got playing time, and 17 of them scored. Rosborough finished with 15 points, Ashley Faux added 12, Baker chipped in nine, and Cortez and Weade Adeleke had eight each.
UMHB cooled off somewhat in the second half and finished 26-of-78 (33 percent) from the floor but took advantage of repeated trips to the foul line by scoring 30 points from the stripe just two days after a 67-61 loss to East Texas Baptist in its first game since Morefield’s departure.
“It’s been tough mentally, but we pulled through,” Rosborough said. “I think when most teams have a situation like this, they kind of separate and go their separate ways. Instead, we just talked about it and stuck together.”
Saturday’s contest marked the end of a five-game homestand for the Lady Crusaders, who delivered Foreman her first victory on their home floor before hitting the road for matchups at Sul Ross State on Thursday and Howard Payne next Saturday.
“We needed that really bad,” said Foreman, who was given the game ball after it was autographed by all of her players. “It started with shoot-around today. We went through what we needed to go through, and we played knockout to finish it off and were in a good place after that. They were all locked in and ready to go. I feel like we really played together today.”