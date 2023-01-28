UMHB-LeTourneau women

UMHB’s Weade Adeleke (55) puts up a shot over LeTourneau’s Haylee Jordan during the Lady Crusaders’ 89-45 win Saturday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — If there was ever a team that needed a feel-good victory, it was No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

edrennan@tdtnews.com