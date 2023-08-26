BELTON — Salado cruised to the girls Class 5A-6A team championship while Temple’s boys put together a second-place performance in the top division Friday morning in the Belton Invitational at BLORA.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Florence ISD teen killed in multi-vehicle crash
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- 27-acre industrial park planned in Belton
- UPDATE: Man killed trying to cross southbound I-35
- UPDATE: 55 evacuated High Point students picked up by parents after grass fire
- Football 2023: Skilled Lake offense ready to chase league title
- Football 2023: Young Temple defense can rely on athleticism
- Man charged in Temple road rage shooting
- A Peoples family tradition; O’Ryan follows brother O’Tarian as Temple starting safety
- Morgan’s Point Resort city manager resigns