KILLEEN — Belton took home the team title, and Temple finished third Thursday in the District 12-6A tournament at Stonetree Golf Club.
The Lady Tigers (355-349—704) beat runner-up Copperas Cove (394-362—758) by 54 strokes, and Temple (447-450—897) was another 139 shots back. The top two teams and top two other individuals qualified for the 6A Region II tournament April 20-21 in Waco.
Belton’s Kennedy Tidwell (79-75—154) won the individual title. Teammates Riley Avery (90-81—171) and Charley Ross (87-88—175) were second and third, respectively, and Keira Campbell (99-105—204) was 10th.
Jacklyn Munoz (95-95—190) qualified as an individual for the Lady Tigers after finishing sixth. Killeen Ellison’s Isabella Adams (92-103—195) was the other individual to advance.
Jennifer Kennedy (104-108—212) posted Temple’s top score, and Carsyn Prentiss (108-105—213), Payton Arrington (110-105—215) and Kate Burke (125-132—257) completed the Tem-Cats’ card.