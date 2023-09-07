— Non-district —
COLLEGE STATION at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: College Station Cougars 0-1; Temple Wildcats 1-1
Last week: College Station, idle; Willis 45, Temple 17
Last year: College Station 45, Temple 35
Cougars to watch: QB Arrington Maiden, RB Aydan Martinez-Brown, WR Jake Peveto, WR Jackson Verdugo, RB Conner Cashion, S Tony Hamilton, LB Jaydon Bellows, DE Cinco Deegear, DE Malik Cotton, NG D’Andre Harwell, DB Braylen Wortham.
Wildcats to watch: WR Christian Tutson, C Endrei Sauls, RB Josiah Harrison, QB Kade Stewart, WR Tavion Flowers, WR Jeremiah Lennon, NG Ayden Brown, S O’Ryan Peoples, DE Nasaiah President-Lighten, LB Mikah Boldon, LB Bryce President, SS Mason Mills, CB Lezlie Jackson, CB Jason Bradford.
Note: In its only home date out of four non-district games, Temple faces a high-quality opponent with which it’s very familiar. The Wildcats played or scrimmaged College Station every year since 2016. The Cougars are 3-0 vs. Temple in the regular season by a combined 17 points. The Wildcats are hungry to redeem themselves after committing five turnovers and allowing three touchdowns of 30-plus yards at Willis, which blew open a 14-all game to hand Temple a 28-point loss. The Class 5A Division I state runner-up the last two years, College Station aims to respond from its season-opening 50-37 loss to Lucas Lovejoy two weeks ago. Temple’s defense must improve its tackling to contain a Cougars attack paced by Memphis-committed dual-threat QB Maiden and Martinez-Brown, a 2,000-yard rusher last year. On offense, ball security and balance are vital for the Wildcats after they produced three points in the final 2½ quarters at Willis. Containing big-play threat Tutson is a top priority for College Station’s defense.
BELTON at HUNTSVILLE
Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 2-0; Huntsville Hornets 1-1
Last week: Belton 27, Brenham 20; Huntsville 61, Bryan 27
Last year: Belton 41, Huntsville 28
Tigers to watch: QB Reese Rumfield, DL Bryson Sauceda, OL John Roach, WR Angel Guerrero, LB Wyatt Butler, WR Rayshaun Peoples, DL Ethan Arendall, OL Luke Lamberte, DB Kegan Sherwood.
Hornets to watch: RB Trae’Shawn Brown, LB Shilo Jones, WR Savion Coneh, CB Isaiah Collins, WR Melton Green, DL Zack Moss, QB Austin Taylor, QB Markcus Lewis.
Note: Rumfield threw for two scores for a second straight game in last week’s win over Brenham, during which the Tigers had no turnovers and converted 50 percent of their third downs. Sauceda, Butler and Ethan Ash each had two tackles for loss to lead Belton’s defense, which had four sacks and got the stops it needed down the stretch to conserve the victory. Green caught two touchdown passes for the Hornets last week when they dropped 61 points on Class 6A Bryan, and Brown eclipsed the century mark rushing in the season opener. Huntsville also had an interception return and kickoff return for TDs a week ago.
MCGREGOR at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: McGregor Bulldogs 0-2; Gatesville Hornets 1-1
Last week: Groesbeck 35, McGregor 7; Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20
Last year: Gatesville 27, McGregor 20
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bubba Zacharias, DB Zachary Ainsworth, RB Sebastian Torres, DL Jeremiah Cruz, WR Dominic Madron.
Hornets to watch: QB Jacob Newkirk, DL Cory Burns, RB Jimmy Hall, DB Lawson Mooney, RB Rayshon Smith, OL Zach Bryant.
Note: Gatesville dropped a tough loss to a hard-nosed Glen Rose team after its late comeback last week. The Hornets will use a stout rushing attack to try to turn the tide back in their favor. Hall had 133 yards on the ground against Glen Rose after Smith surpassed 100 yards rushing in the opener. Torres leads McGregor with two rushing touchdowns on the year, including a long of 62 yards.
SALADO vs. MALAKOFF
Panther Stadium, Hewitt
Records: Salado Eagles 2-0; Malakoff Tigers 2-0
Last week: Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47; Malakoff 51, Grandview 21
Last year: Malakoff 29, Salado 27, 2OT
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Brendan Wilson, WR Morgan Adams, LB Phoenix Flores, DB Damonte Foster.
Tigers to watch: QB Mike Jones, RB Jerrion Hall, RB Bubba Hicks, WR Chauncey Hogg, LB James Studley, DL Doc Renberg.
Note: This is a matchup of two offenses that churned out yards and lit up scoreboards in the first two weeks of the season. Salado comes in averaging 482.5 yards and 46.5 points per game, compared to Malakoff’s 388 yards and 44.5 points. Law ranks third in the area with 492 yards through the air on 30-of-61 passing, and Maedgen ranks second with 340 yards rushing. The cause for concern for the Eagles could be their defensive unit that gives up 428.5 yards a contest. Jones has thrown for 202 yards and rushed for 103 for the Tigers, who are getting 24 yards a carry from leading rusher Hall (10 carries, 240 yards, four TDs).
CALDWELL at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Caldwell Hornets 0-2; Jarrell Cougars 0-2
Last week: Robinson 28, Caldwell 0; Giddings 49, Jarrell 42
Last year: Jarrell 66, Caldwell 8
Hornets to watch: WR Coy Becka, LB Aiden Torres, TE Corbin Stewart, LB Joshua Wilson, ATH Korbin Burns, DB Blane Garza.
Cougars to watch: QB/DB Nico Rodriguez, RB JaMarion Nibblett, WR Ross Vrabel, OL Bryan Tibbetts, LB Jaylon Harris, WR Mason Dotson.
Note: Rodriguez threw for 315 yards last week and Nibblett accounted for three touchdowns in Jarrell’s back-and-forth setback to Giddings. The Cougars hope to turn around some of their defensive woes — they’re giving up 474 yards per game — against the Hornets, who scored just six points through two contests. Nibblett (208 yards rushing, three TDs) ranks in the top six in the area in rushing.
HILLSBORO at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Hillsboro Eagles 1-1; Academy Bumblebees 2-0
Last week: Whitney 21, Hillsboro 20; Academy 27, Lago Vista 24
Last year: Academy 48, Hillsboro 28
Eagles to watch: QB Moses Rangel, RB Ezrian Emory, WR Darrian Hodge, LB Miguel DeLuna.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, RB Cavalli Nealy, WR Luke Tomasek, WR Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett, LB Payton Wilson, WR Vincent Williams.
Note: After two straight road games to start the season, the Bees get their home opener. Nealy is third in the area with 333 yards rushing, and Mraz has been efficient by completing 20 of 29 passes, with five TDs and no interceptions. Burnett and Clark, who’s averaged 24 yards per catch, share the team-high of 24 tackles. Wilson has 22 stops. Emory has nearly half of the Eagles rushing attempts this season (38 carries, 268 yards), and DeLuna leads the way with 27 tackles.
CAMERON YOE at WACO CONNALLY
Mac Peoples Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 1-1; Connally Cadets 2-0
Last week: Yoakum 41, Yoe 20; Connally 48, Waco La Vega 40
Last year: Connally 45, Yoe 40
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB/DB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR/DB Ja’Quorius Hardman, WR Elijah Goodrum, LB Cade Hubnik.
Cadets to watch: WR/RB/DB Kobe Black, RB/WR Kiefer Sibley, QB Jamarion Vincent, LB Jaylin Petty.
Note: Black is a highly sought-after recruit with 30 scholarship offers while Sibley is up for the Class 4A Mr. Texas Football award after rushing for 356 yards and six touchdowns last week. Yoe fell behind early against Yoakum a week ago, and playing catch up against the Cadets isn’t advisable. Once again, key stops on defense will go a long way for the Yoemen, who’ve scored 65 points but surrendered 62. Drake has yet to throw an interception in 48 pass attempts. Hardman has a team-high 22 tackles.
ROCKDALE at LEXINGTON
Eagle Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 0-2; Lexington Eagles 1-1
Last week: Taylor 39, Rockdale 6; Troy 22, Lexington 21
Last year: Lexington 33, Rockdale 18
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, DB Sawyer Chalk, TE/LB Riley Spears, WR/DB Gerren Marrero.
Eagles to watch: QB Kase Evans, RB Kaiden Chappel, WR Mason Biehle, DB Joseph Kerr, OL/DL Noah Nededog.
Note: The Rockdale offense has struggled with turnovers early in the season and averaged 186 yards through two games. The Tigers look to get on track against Lexington, which lost a nail-biter last week when Troy scored the go-ahead TD and 2-point conversion with less than a minute remaining. A potential game-tying 45-yard field goal fell short as time expired.
TROY at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: Troy Trojans 1-1; Rogers Eagles 1-1
Last week: Troy 22, Lexington 21; Rogers 44, Schulenburg 23
Last year: Rogers 28, Troy 21
Trojans to watch: QB Joseph McMurtry, RB Gage Richardson, WR Reed Ketcham, WR/RB Cooper Valle, OL/DL Joseph Tuck.
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, RB Abraham Hernandez, RB Sergio Reyna, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Bryce Watson, RB Blayton Watkins.
Note: This is one of the more intriguing games in the area along with the Holland-Granger matchup. Rogers and Troy each rebounded last week from season-opening losses. The Trojans did so in dramatic fashion — scoring the go-ahead points with less than one minute to play — to get coach Tommy Brashear his first win with the program. Each offense sits in the top five in the area for different reasons. With McMurtry at QB, the Trojans have 633 yards passing and 182 rushing while the Eagles run-based attack led by Sisneroz has 734 yards rushing and 60 through the air.
MALAKOFF CROSS ROADS at BRUCEVILLE-EDDY
Eagle Field
Records: Cross Roads Bobcats 2-0; Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-1
Last week: Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12; Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14
Last year: Cross Roads 42, Bruceville-Eddy 20
Bobcats to watch: WR Aaron Clopton, LB Braydon Hart, RB Graham Story, OL Hunter Heacox, LB Tay Price.
Eagles to watch: OL/DL Nick Squyres, RB/DB Tyrell Horne, OL/DL Carson Carter, WR/DB Christopher Bailey, QB/LB Ashton Rosas.
Note: Coming off its first win since Oct. 22, 2021, with an exciting comeback that featured a go-ahead fumble return for a touchdown in last week’s fourth quarter, Bruceville-Eddy gets a tough draw in Cross Roads, which outscored its two opponents 90-12. The Eagles took care of Florence last week despite being outgained 231 yards to 171.
MOODY at HUBBARD
Jaguar Field
Records: Moody Bearcats 0-2; Hubbard Jaguars 0-2
Last week: Hico 33, Moody 0; Itasca 48, Hubbard 0
Last year: Moody 38, Hubbard 8
Bearcats to watch: WR/DB Ben Matias, OL/DL Ethan Gonzalez, QB Tucker Staton, RB Wentworth Eubanks.
Jaguars to watch: QB Kendan Johnson, WR/DB Da’Monte Washington, FB/LB Colton Bailes, OL/DL Merle Ryman.
Note: The Moody defense yielded an average of just 243.5 yards through two games, but the offense hasn’t quite caught up yet in posting 152.5 yards a night. The Bearcats aim to get on the same page against a Hubbard squad that’s been outscored 105-8.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at GOLDTHWAITE
Eagle Field
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-2; Goldthwaite Eagles 1-1
Last week: Wortham 36, Rosebud-Lott 14; Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19
Last year: Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14
Cougars to watch: WR/DB Jamarquis Johnson, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, DB DJ Hicks, QB Pryce Rabroker, WR/DB Jayden Thomas.
Eagles to watch: QB Ethan Deeds, OL AJ Wetzig, WR/LB Collin Gardner, WR/DB Luke Sanderson, DB Bryce Booker.
Note: Rosebud-Lott struggled to find a spark in the ground game last week, managing only 26 yards, as Wortham eventually wore down the Cougars. Freshman Rabroker found Johnson and Carson Kahlig on touchdown passes but Rosebud-Lott will need to improve on its rush defense tonight after surrendering 296 yards on the ground to Wortham. After losing to Crawford in Week 1, Goldthwaite staged a second-half comeback to beat Santo last week.
GRANGER at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Granger Lions 2-0; Holland Hornets 2-0
Last week: Granger 38, Thorndale 7; Holland 43, Valley Mills 14
Last year: Granger 28, Holland 20
Lions to watch: QB/LB Chase Edwards, RB/LB Caleb Hobratsch, WR/DB Joseph Sifuentes, RB/DB Isaac Lizardo.
Hornets to watch: OL/DL Tyler Foster, QB/DB Desi Cantu, RB/DB Ryan Steglich, WR/DB Christian Michalek, RB/LB Gavin Cruz.
Note: This clash features two rivals riding high to start the regular season, but only one will remain undefeated. Holland surged ahead by 29 points in cruising past Valley Mills last week while Granger got a second straight big showing from Hobratsch (13 carries, 223 yards, six TDs on the season) in a blowout. Cruz (32 carries, 287 yards, four TDs) leads a Holland rushing attack that has compiled the third-most yards (536) among area teams. The Lions rushed for 10 TDs through two games.
BARTLETT at MERIDIAN
Yellow Jacket Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-2; Meridian Yellow Jackets 0-2
Last week: Axtell 59, Bartlett 0; Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12
Last year: Bartlett 47, Meridian 6
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Raiden Castro, QB Ryder Castro, RB/LB Eric Walker, WR/DB Tristan Evans, OL/DL Luke Warfield.
Yellow Jackets to watch: QB/DB Brayden Wehmeyer, LB John Wyatt, LB Austin Pogue, OL/LB Noah Alivzo.
Note: Bartlett looks forward to shaking off last week’s tough loss to Axtell by traveling to Meridian in a game in which one team will get its first win. The Bulldogs will look to the Castros to help move their offense, as well as Walker, who leads the team with 113 yards receiving to go along with one rushing TD and one receiving. After being shut out in Week 1, the Yellow Jackets put a few points on the board last week.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN at MILANO
Pruitt Field
Records: CTCS Lions 1-1; Milano Eagles 1-0
Last week: CTCS 53, Dallas Shelton 14; Milano, idle
Last year: Milano 41, CTCS 7
Lions to watch: RB Tabor Tyson, QB Cooper Smith, WR Tristan Eanes, WR Jacob Good, OL/DL Loyal Morris.
Eagles to watch: QB Breyton Steinbecker, RB Abram Castaneda, RB Andres Ruelas, WR Jackson Reyes, OL/DL Greg Storey.
Note: CTCS evened its record at .500 last week but has its hands full tonight against a Milano squad that’s had two weeks to prepare. Tyson leads the area with 426 yards rushing and seven TDs to spearhead a Lions offense that averages 413 yards per game. Milano posted a season-opening, 63-6 blowout of Waco Reicher two weeks ago, when the Eagles passed for only 32 yards but used 11 ball carriers to rush for 258 yards.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at DALLAS LAKEHILL
Perry Campus Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 0-2; Lakehill Warriors 1-0
Last week: Waco Vanguard 68, Holy Trinity 22; Lakehill, idle
Celtics to watch: RB/LB Christian Demapan, TE Andrew Leurs, QB Robert Campbell, LB Liam Ralston, WR/DB Michael Hubbard.
Note: Holy Trinity got its offense on track and found the end zone three times last week. Tonight, the Celtics will try to chalk up their first win of the season against a Lakehill team that beat Forestburg 42-6 two weeks ago before an open date.