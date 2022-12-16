One of the primary goals head coach Tiffney Barnes had for the Lake Belton girls basketball team Friday night was to be wise with the ball.
In her words, “cherish,” every possession.
That the Lady Broncos did and because of it, they also can cherish their first District 22-5A victory.
Lake Belton scored the first 20 points of the game en route to a 58-16 rout of winless Waco University inside Bronco Gym.
The Lady Broncos improved to 5-10 on the season and 1-2 in district play.
“What I wanted to get out of this game was to cherish the basketball,” said Barnes, in her first year at Lake Belton after moving over from Killeen High where she was the volleyball coach. “We had been treating it like a hot potato. We needed to cherish every possession. That was a much-needed win.”
The outcome was never in question. The Lady Broncos took the advantage from the outset and were never pushed.
Points came from the free throw line as much they did from the field as the Lady Broncos went 10-of-14 from the stripe in the first 8 minutes. Five of those were made by Ella Wagenaar.
Lake Belton also got field goals from Cassidy Gladney, Isabella Hinds, Jade Ortiz-Rivera and Allie Uzzell, and the Lady Broncos had 20 points posted before Kev’Yenah Stroud buried a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer.
The Lady Broncos added to their advantage in the first half by outscoring the Lady Trojans 11-4 in the second quarter. Natalie Maldonado connected on a 3-pointer and another bucket to highlight the frame that led to a 31-7 halftime lead.
It was another dominant quarter to start the second half as the Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Trojans 19-2. Gladney got hot in the quarter by scoring seven of her 12 total, and Lake was up 50-9 going into the last 8 minutes.
The Lady Broncos took their foot off the pedal some in the fourth, but still got production from each player involved.
“We stress that every player has an important role whether they play 20 minutes or three minutes,” Barnes said. “Everybody who stepped on the floor contributed.”
Indeed, 10 Lady Broncos got in the scoring column with a balanced attack. Wagenaar led all scorers with 13 followed by Gladney’s 12. Stroud had five to lead University.
Lake Belton will continue 22-5A play Tuesday at China Spring before the Christmas break and a tournament in College Station.