ROGERS — The chase was on from the beginning and didn’t let up until the bitter end.
The Rogers Eagles came within a whisker from possibly knocking off West in what became a Friday night classic at Merk Field.
Instead, West hung on for a 35-28 victory in a non-district homecoming night for the Eagles, who exited with a feeling of satisfaction for the effort.
“Our kids played their guts out,” said Rogers coach Charlie Roten, whose team dipped to 2-2. “I’m so proud of the kids.”
West remained undefeated at 4-0 despite receiving a significant scare, namely from a career-high 218-yard rushing night by Rogers’ Christian Riley.
With the seven-point fourth-quarter lead, the Trojans milked more than 7 minutes from the clock. However, the Eagles defense stiffened with a goal-line stand to get the ball back to the offense 97 yards away from the end zone with 2:13 remaining and no timeouts.
Rogers picked its way downfield with quarterback Riley Dolgener connecting on six passes to move inside the West 20. However, West tackle Cash Fuller pounced on a bobbled snap to seal it for the Trojans with 8 seconds left.
The Eagles trailed most of the game except the last half of the third quarter when Riley took an option pitch 66 yards for a touchdown and a 28-27 lead.
The Trojans knocked off the final 6:36 from the quarter and held possession into the fourth to go 62 yards in 14 plays before Gage Gordon took a direct snap on fourth-and-goal from the 2 to retake the lead. He did the same for a 2-point conversion to account for the difference in the game.
Down 21-13 to start the second half, the Eagles knotted the score at 21 when Dolgener connected with Zach Davis on 60-yard throwback pass. They used a similar play for the 2-point conversion to Riley to even it up.
West came back with a short scoring drive, but the extra point was blocked to leave the game at 27-21 at the 7:00 mark of the third.
The Trojans outrushed the Eagles 324-263, which allowed West to dominate the time of possession in key moments.
West got on the board with the lone score of the first quarter as quarterback Zane Meinen connected with Wyatt Wolf on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the front, right corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead at the 3:43 mark of the quarter.
Rogers answered in the second quarter following a fumble recovery by Eagles defensive back Jackson Landeros, his second recovery of the night. Riley carried all three times on a 62-yard march and finished it off with a 16-yard sweep and cutback around the right end for the touchdown. The point-after failed, leaving the Eagles down 7-6 with 9:39 to go in the half.
West needed nine plays to go 44 yards to add to its lead, 14-6, as Meinen hit an open Kade Bing on a 9-yard scoring strike.
The Eagles wasted no time in pulling back within a point as Riley burst around the right side and outraced West defenders for a 78-yard scoring jaunt and 14-13 deficit.
“Chris did a great job of breaking away and it was also a great job of blocking by the (offensive) line,” Roten said.
West took most of the remaining 5 minutes in the half to post another score. The Trojans went 70 yards in 10 plays — including a fourth-down conversion — capped by a 1-yard plunge from Joseph Pendleton and West carried a 21-13 lead into halftime.
“We are playing some good football right now, which is what you want going into district,” Roten said.
WEST 35, ROGERS 28
West 7 14 7 7 — 35
Rogers 0 13 15 0 — 28
West — Wyatt Wolf 32 pass from Zane Meinen (Brock Klander kick)
Rog — Christian Riley 16 run (pass failed)
West — Kade Bing 9 pass from Meinen (Klander kick)
Rog — Riley 78 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
West — Joseph Pendleton 1 run (Klander kick)
Rog — Zach Davis 60 pass from Riley Dolgener (Riley pass from Dolgener)
West — Gage Gordon 1 run (kick blocked)
Rog — Riley 66 run (Arzola kick)
West — Gordon 2 run (Gordon run)
TEAM STATISTICS
West Rog
First downs 25 13
Rushes-yards 55-324 25-263
Passing yards 98 114
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-14-0 7-14-0
Punts-average 1-20.0 3-33.2
Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-62 4-27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West: Israel Gutierrez 14-68, T.J. McCutcheon 12-66, Pendleton 4-20, Meinen 20-161, Gage Gordon 4-10, Wyatt Wolf 1-(-1); Rogers: Dolgener 7-4, Ivan Lopez 3-15, Zach Davis 2-11, Riley 10-218, Garrett Wolfe 4-12.
PASSING — West: Meinen 12-14-0-98; Rogers: Dolgener 7-14-0-114.
RECEIVING — West: Manny Herrera 3-22, Wolf 3-50, Camen Talamantez 3-9, Bing 2-20, Jacob Boggs 1-7; Rogers: Alex Vargas 5-38, Davis 1-60, Blayne Hoelscher 1-16.