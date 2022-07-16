If not for funding help from an unlikely source, Temple’s first baseball state title might never have been won.
Fresh from city and district championships, the American Desk baseball team in the sweltering summer of 1967 qualified and was about to embark on a trip to the Permian Basin for the Hi-Juniors state tournament with some of the best 15- and 16-year-old ballplayers the town had ever collected. American Desk had gone to state a couple of times, but this team seemed special enough to win it all.
With talented teams from Irving, Houston and Dallas already standing in their way, a formidable foe was in their path before they could leave — money.
Jimmy Palasota, a 1963 Temple High graduate, was an admittedly cocky 22-year-old coach of the team, which American Desk sponsored for $500. That was fine if his team would only be there a couple of days, eliminated and back home. It wouldn’t be enough, though, if his team lasted the week. A friend suggested he ask local businessman Ralph Wilson for the money.
Ralph Wilson Plastics was in direct competition with American Desk, and the team would carry the American Desk banner. That oddity wasn’t lost on Wilson when Palasota gained surprisingly easy access to the local philanthropist.
“I told Mr. Wilson that we have this baseball team that I think is really good, but we need another $200 to make this trip,” Palasota recalled.
In response, Wilson (perhaps in jest) huffed, “You’re asking me to support American Desk?”
Palasota sheepishly responded, “Uh, yes sir, I am.”
Wilson yelled for Bobby in the next office. Temple native and former Green Bay all-pro and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Dillon emerged.
“Bobby, give him $100, and I’ll give you the other $100. Just do one thing. Win,” Wilson commanded.
The team didn’t disappoint American Desk or Ralph Wilson.
Baseball had always been popular in Temple. It hosted several minor league teams off and on through the first half of the 20th century — most notably the Temple Eagles of the Big State League — and had vibrant semi-professional leagues. The Temple High team of 1953 reached the eight-team state tournament.
But none had ever hoisted a championship trophy.
With players such as Larry “Doc” President, Alton Dragoo, Mickey Miller, Casey Winters, Tommy Sanders, Steve Hallford, Larry McIntyre, Jerry Tyroch, Donald Graves, Jackie Robinson, Rocky Reddehase, Craig Lawhorn, Doyle Walker, Robert Jenkins, Steve Hallford and Brad Dusek, the American Desk team thought it might have what it took not just based on talent, but togetherness.
They needed a ton of chemistry in a short time. They had been together as a unit for only a couple of months while their opponents had been together for years. Dusek, who went on to play in the NFL with Washington, didn’t make the trip west because of an injury.
“I can only say that our success relied on fundamentals,” Reddehase said. “We worked arduously on fielding, fly balls, game situations, base running at every practice. Palasota (along with assistants Dennis Wilson and Gary Bridges) worked us until the wrinkles were ironed out.
“Jimmy had the vision before our first practice that we would be state champs. The team itself was made up of decent players. None stood out as a leader.”
They could play, though. The team added President, Winters and Dusek after the City League season was complete. The lefty President went on to pitch in the Dodgers organization for several years. Miller was another dependable pitcher. Winters handled most of the catching duties in Dusek’s stead.
In an era in which desegregation was in its infancy, American Desk had three black players in President, McIntyre and Robinson. Palasota said it took much coercing to get the famously named Robinson to join the team because his father, Sonny, preferred that his son spend the summer working for a living. Sonny finally relented and made sure his athletic son got to practice on time.
As for racial tensions, they were non-existent.
“We had great black kids,” Palasota said. “They played hard and were fun to be with.”
American Desk topped teams from Houston and Dallas before falling to the vaunted Irving Pirates led by future Texas Longhorns national championship quarterback Alan Lowry at shortstop.
American Desk then beat Andrews to earn another shot at the Pirates, whom it would have to beat twice in the double-elimination tournament. The Temple squad won the first one 7-2 to force a decisive third game.
With pitching limits in place, Temple had used up most of its available aces. Only lightly used Hallford remained, but he held his ground on the mound and his teammates did the same behind him and at the plate with some small-town swagger mixed in.
At one point, Reddehase was caught looking at a third strike, and the Pirates’ pitcher saw the humor in it. Reddehase, one of the smallest players, didn’t.
“I threw down my bat, charged the mound and yelled, ‘We’re going to wipe that smile off your face,’” Reddehase recalled 55 years later. “And we did. I was ejected.”
American Desk came up in the bottom of the seventh. Two players drew walks, and Tyroch singled off the third baseman’s shoe to drive in the winning run. Hallford, who was tragically killed in a hunting accident the following year and had the Temple High baseball field named in his honor, got the win. The players returned to Temple as heroes.
“We didn’t make any mistakes, any errors,” Palasota said. “Irving had changed catchers and we saw his signs. We started hitting. We could see every signal.”
It may have been some of the best $100 Ralph Wilson and Bobby Dillon ever spent.
Even if it did help American Desk.