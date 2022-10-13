CROSS COUNTRY
Tem-Cats take district as Temple sends both teams to regional meet
PFLUGERVILLE — Anchored by three top-10 finishers, Temple’s girls won the District 12-6A cross country meet Thursday at Pflugerville’s North East Metropolitan Park while the boys team captured second place, finishing only 11 points behind Hewitt Midway.
The outcomes earned each team a trip to the 6A Region II race to be held at Grand Prairie’s Lynn Creek Park on Oct. 24. It marks the eighth consecutive year that the Wildcats qualified for regionals.
Temple’s girls were paced by Maya Ramirez’s fourth-place time of 21 minutes, 44.6 seconds in the 5,000-meter race, which was won by Harker Heights’ Ella Perry (19:51.5).
Kailynn Denney (20:46.8, second), of Harker Heights, and Jitzell Mora-Ortiz (21:01.6, third), of Pflugerville Weiss, rounded out the top three.
The Tem-Cats’ Ramirez was closely followed by teammates Sofia Garcia (21:46.4) and Rebecca Terry (21:53.9), who claimed fifth and sixth, respectively. It will be Terry’s second straight year to compete at the regional meet.
On the boys side, Temple placed four runners in the top 10, led by Tyson Tamez’s third-place time of 17:35.2, which trailed only Jack Sterrett (16:32.4, first) and Reeve Tarter (17:05.1), both of Midway. The Panthers won the meet with 22 points to the Wildcats’ 33.
Xavier Tools (17:43.7) claimed fifth for Temple while Mateo Lopez (17:51.5) ranked seventh and Seth Orf (17:57.1) registered 10th. All seven of the Wildcats’ runners finished inside the top 15.
Belton’s Brillhart wins gold; Tigers capture district for 3rd straight year
WACO — Belton’s Olivia Brillhart blew away the competition at Thursday’s District 22-5A cross country meet, earning a district title with a time of 18 minutes, 12.5 seconds in the 3-mile race at Waco’s H.O.T. Soccer Complex.
Brillhart’s time bested second-place finisher Finley Hunting (19:04.4), of Killeen Shoemaker, by more than 50 seconds and helped the Lady Tigers secure second place as a team, ensuring they advanced to the upcoming regional meet.
Lake Belton, meanwhile, was right behind its rival in third place, boosted by Parker Ling’s fourth-place run of 19:34.6. Both teams now move on to the 5A Region III meet Oct. 25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
It will be the second straight year for Brillhart, a sophomore, to compete at regionals. She finished in 14th place at the Class 6A Region II meet as a freshman, which was enough to punch a ticket to the state meet.
On Thursday, Brillhart was followed in the top 10 by teammates Liliana Nelson (20:04.0, eighth) and Reyna Trevino (20:16.5, ninth). Led by Harvey in third, Killeen Ellison won the meet.
On the boys side, Belton comprised half of the top 10, paced by Briac Ybanez’s third-place trot of 15:57.2, as the Tigers won a district team title for a third straight year.
Clayton Oaks (16:07.1, fourth), Riley Dyck (16:37.6, sixth), David Shelburne (16:50.2, seventh) and John Zachary Moehlenbrock (16:56.8, 10th) rounded out Belton’s top finishers, while Izaiah Rodriguez (16:52.0), of Lake Belton, also found his way to regionals by crossing the line in eighth place.
Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden clocked a 14:55.3 to win the meet and teammate Ethan Carranza (15:27.7) garnered second to help the Eagles to second place. Killeen Shoemaker netted third.