SALADO — A seven-run eruption in the fifth inning took Lake Belton from what was a tight game with Salado to a runaway in a vital District 19-4A softball contest Tuesday night.
The Lady Broncos sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth that blew open the contest, and Zakayia Fredrick pitched a four-hitter en route to their 11-1 victory that lasted only six innings.
“It took us a little while to get going,” said Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn, whose team moved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in district. “We started playing small ball, which is my MO if we’re not hitting.”
The bats came along after that.
Lake Belton clung to a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth before loading the bases with no outs and getting courtesy runner Madyson Updike home on a walk to Victoria Shimabukuro.
Salado made a switch in the circle from Hannah Hudson to Bri Waters, but she couldn’t stem the tide. Casey Schultz drilled a bases-clearing double to center field to put the Lady Broncos up 6-1 with no outs. After Madison Lux singled through the middle to put runners at the corners, Angie DeLeon unloaded a shot high off the right-field wall for a two-run triple. DeLeon later scored to make it a 9-1 game.
“I felt like we were in it halfway through,” said Salado coach Scott Vasquez, whose team is now 13-6, 0-2. “We were able to hit (Fredrick) so well, but it was always right at them. We had some hard hits.”
Lake Belton added two runs in the sixth to garner enough to end the game an inning early on the 10-run rule. Shimabukuro tripled to lead it off and scored, and DeLeon later scored on a double steal.
Both teams went through three scoreless innings before Lake Belton pushed across two in the fourth. Shimabukuro beat out an infield single and found her way to third before scoring on a DeLeon groundout. Lux scored later for a 2-0 lead.
Salado cut the gap in the bottom half of the inning. Riley Litchfield led off with an infield hit and scored from second on a base hit by Harley Drouillard for the Lady Eagles’ only run of the game.
Fredrick struck out seven and walked two in her complete-game effort. Lake Belton supported her with 10 hits.
“Zakayia did what she needed to do,” Blackburn said. “When she got in some trouble, she always came back to get a big out.”
Lake Belton will play at Jarrell next Tuesday, and Salado travels to Burnet on Friday.