BELTON — Two days after his team’s lackluster performance in a loss to league-leading Hardin-Simmons, Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Mark Morefield had a short leash on his players Saturday afternoon. The starting five lasted only 2 minutes, and the second group was on the floor for less than 30 seconds before being replaced as Morefield shouted, “I ain’t playing today.”
“We had talked about consistent focus on scouting report errors and game plan errors, so the leash was going to be small today because we need to understand the sense of urgency of executing the details. You don’t have a long leash with executing the details,” Morefield said following the 20th-ranked Lady Crusaders’ 71-60 victory over McMurry at Mayborn Campus Center.
“Today was, ‘OK. We’re going to get our point across. Whether it’s win or lose, we’re going to get our point across right now to understand that we have to execute what we talk about with the game plan and in practice.’”
Following their first-quarter struggles and frequent substitutions, the Lady Crusaders (12-4, 7-2 American Southwest Conference) got the message loud and clear. They got 27 points from their bench and owned a 47-28 rebounding advantage against the War Hawks (8-7, 2-7).
“I wouldn’t say (Thursday’s loss) was a wakeup call. We just have to learn to execute better against teams that are on our level,” said UMHB sophomore guard Arieona Rosborough, who scored a team-high 18 points. “We have to be able to put four quarters together. We haven’t done that consistently, but today we were almost there.”
The Lady Crusaders’ rarely got open looks against the War Hawks’ zone in the early going. UMHB never led in the opening quarter — during which it shot just 27 percent — but trailed only 11-9 because McMurry was 3-of-16 (19 percent) in the same span.
The Lady Crusaders finally found a spark and went out front when Kenna Gibson and Lauren Baker drained 3-pointers 26 seconds apart early in the second. UMHB led by as many as seven with a minute left in the half before back-to-back 3s by Destiny Mathews and Emily Holland pulled McMurry within 28-27 just 7 seconds before the break, and it took Catalina Cortez’s 3-point heave that banked in at the buzzer to send the Lady Crusaders into intermission with a 31-27 edge.
UMHB scored six of the first eight points in the third to pad its cushion and took a 48-39 lead into the fourth. The gap widened to 11 points early in the final period before McMurry put together a 9-0 run capped by Mathews’ bucket from the low block to trim its deficit to 52-50 with 6:02 remaining.
The Lady Crusaders’ answer once again came from beyond the arc, with 3s from Gibson and Jaycie Brisco on consecutive trips igniting a 19-6 surge that included four points from Rosborough and another 3 from Gibson to bury the War Hawks.
“Once we started pass-faking and attacking, that’s what got us going against their zone — not being passive and attacking the gaps,” Morefield said. “I also think we just locked in, and what we had to lock in on is just basic basketball stuff. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We just want to be sound in what we do offensively and defensively, and value possessions.”
Mathews had a game-high 21 points and Holland added 18 for McMurry, which won its first six games before losing seven of its last nine.
Gibson finished with 11 points, and Baker and Brisco had nine each for the Lady Crusaders, who have week off before hosting Concordia Texas next Saturday in the third of five straight home games.
“I personally don’t like having a week between games, but it will give us time to work on some things,” Rosborough said.