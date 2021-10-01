Been there and done that. Go ahead, add in did it again.
For the second straight season, Temple fell into a three-touchdown, first-half hole against Harker Heights and for the second time found a way out of it in dramatic fashion for an exhilarating District 12-6A victory, the latest installment a 44-34 triumph Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
“We just have that dog in us, put that fight up and came back. We played way better in the second half and, overall, it was just a great game,” said Wildcats junior Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who went from receiver to quarterback for Temple’s second possession of the second quarter and sparked a pair of touchdown drives that kept the contest close by halftime. “It’s a great victory.”
That it was. Temple (3-2, 2-0), which has won three straight, didn’t have a first down in the first quarter, didn’t lead until the third and went up 37-34 with running back Samari Howard’s 55-yard TD scamper and subsequent 2-point run with 7:36 to go in the fourth.
Dion Saunders then recovered the second of three second-half Heights fumbles to get the ball back for Temple, which turned it over on downs with 3:39 left. Heights (4-1, 1-1) drove to the Temple 23 with less than 1:30 remaining before quarterback Dylan Plake lost control of the ball, and linebacker Taurean York scooped it up and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats recovered their onside kick to seal it.
“I’m just thinking that I have to make a play. I didn’t make very many tonight and I felt like it was my time to step up. The coaches tell me that big-time players make big-time plays and have faith. So, I just saw an opportunity and I took it. Got to trust my instincts,” York said. “We were losing 20-0 last time. I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before.’”
Temple forced four turnovers, three in the second half when the defense held Heights to 13 points and 187 yards after yielding 21 points and 253 yards in the first.
Temple receiver Devan Williams had six catches for 113 yards, including TD catches of 25 and 20 yards, and recorded an interception. Howard tallied 133 yards on 18 carries and Harrison-Pilot had short TD runs of 7 and 5 yards while completing seven of nine passes for 117 yards. Reese Rumfield was 4-of-10 for 61 yards and a TD.
Knights standout running back Re’Shaun Sanford churned out 205 yards on 29 carries, with touchdowns of 76 and 23 yards, the latter boosting Heights in front 34-29 with 8:25 to play. Plake finished 10-of-14 for 167 yards and two scores, both to receiver Terrance Carter.
“We had a chance to win it and we fumbled the ball too many times,” said Heights coach Jerry Edwards, whose team lost last year’s tilt 38-36. “All you can do is put yourself in position to win football games. We had it. I thought we were going to put it away, and we had our fourth turnover of the night.”
Plake’s 19-yard TD pass to Carter on third-and-14 capped a six-play, 66-yard, 2½-minute drive and gave the visitors a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Carter hauled in a 38-yard score to stake Heights to a 14-0 advantage at 10:24 of the second, and Sanford found a crease off left tackle and scooted 76 yards down the sideline for 21-0, 8:36 before halftime.
That’s when Harrison-Pilot jump-started the Wildcats, who traveled 76 yards in eight plays, culminating with Harrison-Pilot’s 25-yard TD toss to Williams in the back, left corner of the end zone with 5:20 left in the second. Howard ran in the 2-point try to get the Wildcats within 21-8.
Temple’s offense later embarked on a 62-yard excursion that was finished by Harrison-Pilot’s 7-yard TD run. Danis Bajric’s point-after kick made it 21-15, where it stood at the break.
“The message after the game and the message every day is good teams find a way. I don’t know how good we are yet or if we’re even good yet, but these kids will fight their guts out,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “Hyper-talented opponent tonight. Hat’s off to them. They are well-coached, they have great athletes and play hard.
“But, I mean, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations. I’m glad they are Temple Wildcats.”
TEMPLE 44, HARKER HEIGHTS 34
Harker Heights 7 14 7 6 — 34
Temple 0 15 7 22 — 44
HH — Terrance Carter 19 pass from Dylan Plake (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
HH — Carter 38 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
HH — Re’Shaun Sanford 76 run (Fletcher kick)
Tem — Devan Williams 25 pass from Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Samari Howard run)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 7 run (Danis Bajric kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 5 run (Bajric kick)
HH — Marcus Maple 26 pass from Plake (Fletcher kick)
Tem — Williams 20 pass from Reese Rumfield (Bajric kick)
HH — Sanford 23 run (pass failed)
Tem — Howard 55 run (Howard run)
Tem — Taurean York 76 fumble return (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
HH Tem
First downs 21 14
Rushes-yards 49-273 34-161
Passing yards 167 178
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-14-1 11-19-0
Punts-average 1-40 5-36.4
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0
Penalties-yards 4-28 3-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Harker Heights: Sanford 29-205, Aimeer Washington 13-47, Plake 5-17, Maple 1-3, Carter 1-1; Temple: Howard 17-133, Harrison-Pilot 9-25, Tavaris Sullivan 2-18, Rumfield 1-(-5), team 2-(-10).
PASSING — Harker Heights: Plake 10-14-1-167; Temple: Harrison-Pilot 7-9-0-117, Rumfield 4-10-0-61.
RECEIVING — Harker Heights: Carter 5-102, Maple 2-47, Sanford 2-12, Alexander Bailey 1-6; Temple: Williams 6-113, Andre Anderson 2-32, Michael Heckstall 1-19, Tr’Darius Taylor 1-8, Harrison-Pilot 1-7.