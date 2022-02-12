Temple College hung with conference-leading Hill for a half and made a late charge in the fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome some blistering shooting by the Lady Rebels in a 76-66 loss at TC Gym on Saturday afternoon.
After shooting 54 percent in the first half, Hill (17-9, 10-2 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) one-upped itself in the third, burying its first seven shots as it separated itself with a 15-5 run to open the period.
Andreea Mancha and Jada Williams — who led three players in double figures with a team-best 16 points — capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers to push a four-point halftime lead to a 55-41 cushion with 6:36 left.
It was one of five 3s in the frame for the Lady Rebels, who finished the quarter 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the field and didn’t miss a shot until a Tyquanna Ross misfire with 5:23 left.
Temple (14-9, 6-5) did not get any closer than nine from there.
“The third quarter was the story,” Temple head coach Amber Taylor said. “I just think they came out at halftime better than we did. We talked about it at halftime, that we had to come out in the third quarter and be in attack (mode), and we didn’t and they did. They had more energy and we kind of got back on our heels a little bit.”
It marked the fourth straight win and ninth in their last 10 conference games for the Lady Rebels, who also defeated Temple 77-70 on Monday.
Hill head coach Scott Hyland said his team’s plan Saturday was to get the ball down low early to try to build a lead, much like it did in Monday’s game. Instead, the Lady Rebels used their transition game and some timely open shooting to get ahead.
“We really felt we could establish some things inside like we did at home early and establish a lead,” Hyland said. “Everybody’s tired right now so again, if we can get a lead with how we rotate people and get into their legs a little bit, then we felt good. Of course that didn’t happen. Based on that third quarter, we got some stops and were able to get out and run and get that lead up real quick and were able to hang on.”
The teams traded leads early as they combined for six ties and three lead changes in a back-and-forth opening frame.
Temple forced 11 first-half turnovers, turning them into 14 points that allowed the Lady Leopards to keep pace with a Hill team that shot 18-of-33 in the first 20 minutes.
Hill finished at 53 percent (32-of-60), compared to Temple’s 35 percent (28-of-78).
The Lady Rebels pushed their lead to its largest at 69-51 with a pair of Laylah Davis free throws with 5 seconds left in the third, but Temple responded with its largest stretch of the day — a seven-point run to start the fourth — to stay around.
Kennedi Green capped the streak with a transition layup from the left side with 6:14 remaining to cut the gap to 11, but Hill answered from there.
Green finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-22 shooting, including 15 points in the second half.
“We were great in the fourth,” Taylor said. “I’m not going to say it was too late, but it was too big of a hole for us to dig ourselves out of.”
Temple travels to face rival McLennan at 5 p.m. Monday.