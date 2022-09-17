Regardless of when the Temple Wildcats collect their 800th victory — either with the eighth win of this season or at some point next year — it will be the fastest the program has ever jumped from one century mark to the next.
If it comes this season, it will have come 10 years after hitting 700 in 2012. Previously, the quickest hops in terms of years came both between Nos. 400 and 500, then 500 and 600, both in 12-year increments. The Wildcats hit No. 400 in 1968 and 500 in 1980 followed by 600 in 1992.
Perhaps the most impressive leap came between 400 and 500 because those encompassed a time period before the playoff expansion. Only district champions reached the postseason, and the Wildcats also ran off five straight perfect regular seasons from 1976-80.
All of those century-mark wins are described below.
No. 400
The Wildcats reached their 400th victory with their best team of the 1960s against one of their fiercest rivals.
In November of 1968, the Temple-Killeen rivalry was picking up steam again as Wildcats coach John Elam enjoyed a couple of strong years early in his Temple tenure and the Kangaroos were winning again under Gene Rogers. Much of their successes were coming on the strength of two future NFL players — Temple’s Brad Dusek and Killeen’s Don Hardeman. In the final regular-season game with a District 4-4A title on the line, the teams squared off.
It was all Temple on this night. The Wildcats didn’t stop Hardeman, who rushed for 143 yards, but contained him enough to minimize the damage. Hardeman later was a Texas A&I All-American and first-round draft pick of the Houston Oilers.
Rather, it was future Texas A&M and Washington Redskins star Dusek who carried the day. As the Wildcats quarterback, Dusek ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to Kelly Arnold. Keifer Marshall Jr. scored on a short run and defensive end Danny Martin recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Wildcats routed the Kangaroos 34-13 for the district title and their ninth of 10 straight wins.
Temple went on to beat Texarkana 34-14 in bi-district before falling to Smiley 21-6 and ending the year 10-2, the only double-digit victory season of the 1960s.
Victory No. 492, incidentally, was a true landmark, a 28-6 victory over Houston Memorial for the Class 4A state title in 1979.
No. 500
When you face an opponent as routinely as the Wildcats played Killeen, you’ve got to figure there would be multiple milestone wins in the mix.
The Wildcats of 1980 began that decade much the way they ended that last half of the 1970s. On Nov. 1, the defending state champions and still No. 1-ranked Wildcats were seeking their 48th consecutive regular season victory and 23rd straight overall at Wildcat Stadium. Killeen, under Rex Turner, was in the hunt for a district title en route to an 8-2 mark, but instead it was a 31-9 rout for the Wildcats. By then, they were nine years into the reign of Bob McQueen, a Temple native who played a significant role in the 300th victory as a player 26 years prior.
With sophomore and future Texas Longhorns star Bret Stafford at quarterback and future NFL stalwart Kenneth Davis in the backfield, the Wildcats were hard to beat. Stafford, whose father Dick was the offensive coordinator (and a teammate of McQueen in the 300th win), ran for two TDs and threw for another to Wayne Dawson. Davis scored with his arm on a 29-yard pass to Craig Lowe and Kevin Korompai kicked a field goal.
Temple closed out its unparalleled 50 straight wins with shutouts of Copperas Cove and Bryan, respectively, plus another shutout of Conroe in bi-district before losing to Plano.
No. 600
A dozen years went by before McQueen’s Wildcats landed on No. 600 at the largest venue for a century mark win, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.
It was there the No. 2-ranked Wildcats, on Nov. 20, 1992, sought their 11th win against Huntsville in the second round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Temple piled up 522 yards of offense with quarterback Adrian Woodson throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more. The formidable backfield of Greg and Gerald Watson, Delarrius Wilson and Neville Malone all got in on the scoring act as did receiver Scott Marvick in the Wildcats’ 55-25 rampage of Huntsville.
A month later, victory No. 604 saw the Wildcats capture their second, and to date last, state championship by beating Houston Yates 38-20. Don Davis, a key component in the Wildcats’ 300th win, was a defensive coach under McQueen.
No. 700
It took 20 years — the longest gap in the modern era between century wins — and five head coaches before the Wildcats reached No. 700 in dramatic, high-profiled fashion on Sept. 7, 2012.
Keith Buhl scored two of his three touchdowns in the late stages of the game as the Wildcats overtook Austin Westlake in a 49-42 scoring fest.
Quarterback Zach Allen fired four touchdown passes — two to Chad President and one apiece to Buhl and another to Erick Arizmendi. The Wildcats trailed 35-28 at halftime and 42-34 in the fourth quarter before Mike Spradlin’s team came back to win.
That team finished 6-4 and is the last squad to miss the postseason.
In the nine seasons leading into this one, the Wildcats have averaged just under 10 wins with a couple of state title game appearances, which explains how they are closing in on the next century mark so fast.
Editor’s note: Last in a three-part series