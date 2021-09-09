BELTON — Braxton Haynes, Belton’s fully bearded senior defensive end, has played football for about six years, and his first game traced to his seventh-grade season. A lot has changed since.
“I had never really played it before and a lot of my friends were, so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll go play football,’” he said. “I’ve kind of just loved it ever since.”
Back then, Haynes, who always has been taller than average for his age, was a good 75 pounds lighter, and coaches placed him on the offensive line.
But Haynes filled out after entering high school, and soon was moved to the other side of the ball, a change he embraced.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder picked up the position quickly, and the two-year varsity starter has blossomed into a force with which opposing teams must reckon.
“I definitely like D-line better,” Haynes said. “It’s just more fun. Like, you get to run around versus just being locked onto one man for the whole game.”
Haynes has used a combination of power and speed, to go along with his natural instinct, to become a leader up front for the Tigers (1-1), who close out their non-district slate with a 7:30 home game tonight against Pflugerville Hendrickson.
Soft-spoken and easy-going off the field, Haynes has been a loud, all-gas, no-brakes presence on the field for Belton, turning in three quarterback hurries and two tackles for losses among his six stops last week against Round Rock.
Haynes, who led the team in sacks as a junior, has a team-best five QB hurries in the Tigers’ first two games and leads Belton’s linemen with 12 tackles so far — three for losses — which ties for tops on the team.
“His motor’s just great,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “He’s a good, smart kid. He plays hard every play, every down. He’s a kid who’s getting double-teamed a lot and he’s still providing pressure on the quarterback.”
At six tackles per game, Haynes has put up solid stats already for the Tigers, but much of his impact can’t be measured in numbers alone.
“Coach Sniffin and I both talked about (his hurries),” Belton defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin said. “That’s a step away from four to six sacks already right there. It maybe doesn’t always show up on the stat line, but it causes a lot of havoc if we can get the quarterback on the move like that. It eliminates some strengths to the (opposing) offense.”
Harbin said Haynes’ grasp of the intangibles of the game has made a big difference in his production.
“The ability to adapt to what other teams are doing, he’s learned that over the years,” Harbin said. “His greatest strength is just understanding the game. He’s a student of it. He’s doing a really good job of knowing techniques.”
Equally effective against the run as he is on passing plays, Haynes can easily line up in Belton’s 44 scheme this season, which features the new Tiger-Back position, or shift into a five-man line that the Tigers still sometimes employ.
“On a (five-man line), I’m lined on the outside foot of the tackle, so I just have more free space to run or get around him,” Haynes said. “And I’m usually not double-teamed in a (five-man line), so that’s usually more fun.”
Either way, Haynes said a big factor to beating the man in front him starts with the mental preparation prior to the play.
“Definitely reading your keys, like where you need to be and go so you can be in the right spot at the right time, but I’d say a lot of it is you sit there and look up and say, ‘I’m going to get back there,’” Haynes said. “It’s kind of like a mindset. Like, you just have to take off as soon as they snap the ball, and usually, they can’t really react fast enough.”
As Haynes continues to break into opposing teams’ backfields, Sniffin and Harbin expect opponents to start noticing him a little bit more, if they haven’t already, and thus begin shifting their game plans accordingly.
“We’re already seeing it more, like they’re sending a back to him in pass protection,” Harbin said of Round Rock’s strategy last week. “He’s the guy they’re making sure there’s a next level to when he’s on the rush. But I can see that coming. I can see teams changing some blocking schemes to try and make sure he’s neutralized.”
Added Sniffin: “He’s a force I think teams will definitely have to keep an eye on moving forward.”
Being that it’s his final year in high school, Haynes appreciates each moment a little more as the season moves along.
He said he hopes to continue playing at the next level. He’s received some preliminary interest from schools but is keeping his options open at this point.
“I feel like it’s my last year to make an impression,” he said. “But, I just have to go out there and do my best. I mean, that’s all I can really do.”