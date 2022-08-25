Chances are if there’s a problem at Lake Belton, then Christian Kunz likely has a solution.
“He’s one of those kids that has really led the way in establishing this program,” Broncos offensive line coach RJ Bacon said. “He’s a tenacious young man. He plays the game with a level of intensity that you’d like to see from every athlete that steps on the field.”
Whether it’s in the trenches, the film room or in the school halls, the 17-year-old Lake Belton senior is well-liked among his peers and respected by his elders.
“He’s one of the best kids that I’ve ever had an opportunity to coach,” Broncos head coach Brian Cope said. “He’s a leader in our program. He’s just a great human being and takes pride in doing a really good job.”
Like many his age, Kunz balances a busy schedule on top of his football and classroom duties.
That includes being part of Belton ISD’s Youth Advisory Council, which meets monthly with Belton City Council and provides teens with skills training and service opportunities.
As a junior, Kunz was one of two students selected as the first from Lake Belton to be inducted into the group.
He keeps the board’s same outgoing, sharing approach when it comes to football.
“I am willing to do anything for the team, anything to win,” the three-year starter said on a recent weekday afternoon just as school let out for the day and many of his classmates greeted him, some pointing, some waving and others shouting messages as they passed.
Kunz acknowledged each as he reflected on the journey to his senior year, which has taken him full circle, from end to center and now back to end.
As he did at the conclusion of his freshman campaign — when he switched from defensive end to center — Kunz has kept moving this fall, this time back to the edge, at tight end, where he will suit up at 7 tonight when Lake Belton travels to Leander Rouse to kick off the 2022 season.
It will begin the Broncos’ first quest for playoff eligibility after going 18-1 while playing as an independent the past two years. Lake will compete in District 4-5A-I though tonight’s game is one of two non-district tune-ups.
The path to get here has been a winding one, though, for both Kunz and his fledgling program.
Born into a military family with two older sisters and one younger one, Kunz settled in Belton as he began kindergarten. After starting the game in third grade, it didn’t take long for him to realize that football was his sport of choice.
“I tried soccer and T-ball but none of them really stuck with me,” said Kunz, whose uncle Garth Fennegan played at BYU in the early 1990s and whose cousin Cade Fennegan is now a quarterback there.
“I always thought that they were super cool,” Kunz continued. “I thought it was just cool hitting people. I’ve always liked that part of the game. I still like it a lot.”
Despite being smaller than most of his opponents, the feisty Kunz — who measures 5-foot-10 and a bulked-up 180 pounds (he added 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason) — found a way to make it work while playing on the defensive line through his time as a youth player, where he stayed until his prep days when late-season injuries necessitated a fix for the final game of his ninth-grade season at Belton High.
“Both of our centers had gotten hurt so we didn’t really have a backup center who could snap,” Kunz recalled. “And they were just asking around on the O-line while we were doing one-on-ones and they asked if I could snap because I was going against them. And I sort of was like, ‘No, I can’t really snap.’ And then I got up there and I snapped it and of course I snapped it perfectly.”
Kunz went on to allow no pressures and had no bad snaps in being named his team’s player of the game, all while manning a position he’d never played until the last game of his freshman season.
Though he didn’t know it at the time, he had found a new home in the middle of his team’s offense.
“Coming into my sophomore year, we really didn’t have a lot of people because it was (the) first year (of Lake Belton High School) and only two classes (of students), so Coach Cope asked if I could play center,” Kunz said.
So naturally, that’s what he did.
“I was very undersized,” Kunz stated. “I was about 150, 160 (pounds) at that time and I was going against guys who were 300-plus pounds so it was really difficult. I had to learn and I learned a lot of toughness doing that.”
Kunz during that time also soaked up all the mental data that being a center requires, honed in on game film and built up study habits that have aided his newest transition.
“It’s an adjustment but luckily I’m making the change now when I have a lot more knowledge of the game and I’m able to make the change a lot smoother,” Kunz said.
Bacon illustrated that, when he recalled the day this past spring when coaches met with Kunz to discuss a possible move to tight end/H-back for his final year.
“We sat down with him and drew up a couple plays and he said, ‘Oh, yeah, on this play, I’m doing this. On that play, I’m doing that,” Bacon said. “‘Well, how do you know that? You’ve been playing center.’
“‘I watch film, Coach,” Bacon recounted. “He was all for it, and it was just how can I help the team?”
That help now includes being there to share his expertise with some of Lake’s younger players stepping in to fill his shoes at his former position.
“Any way I can help out, I’m willing to,” Kunz said. “Since I was able to learn, I’m able to help some of the other centers who may be going through some of the same struggles that I did.”
Also, Kunz can bring that toughness he learned with him to tight end, where he will be more evenly matched in size with most of his opponents.
“I think it allows us to be more multiple but it also allows us to not have to pull from the other side of the ball,” Cope said of Kunz’s presence at his new spot. “He’s taken that offensive line mentality and moved it to the tight end position.”
As Bacon put it, “football’s an aggressive game and he goes out there and plays it hard.”
While Kunz has proven he can find solutions, even if it means being the answer himself, the newest Broncos tight end now hopes to present a few problems for his opponents to solve on Friday nights.
“Any position they need me to play, I’ll play,” he said. “This one just happens to suit me a lot more.”