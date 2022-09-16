BELTON — Lake Belton is no stranger to close calls in its district foray. Two games in, two points decided its collective fate.
But a week removed from a one-point overtime win over Red Oak, the Broncos were on the wrong end of another dramatic outcome this time around.
Killeen Shoemaker’s Jamarius Stewart capped a 13-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle with 3 seconds left to give the Grey Wolves their first lead and help them overcome Lake Belton 34-33 in a District 4-5A-I affair Friday night at Tiger Field.
Broncos head coach Brian Cope ran down the home sideline trying to call a timeout just before the snap on the game-deciding play but didn’t get the call made in time.
Stewart — who had a game-high 98 yards rushing, all but 1 of which came in the second half — took the inside handoff and went into the end zone untouched for his second rushing score of the night to finish a Wolves comeback after they trailed by as much as 12.
“They did a great job of coaching over there, and their kids made plays,” Cope said. “They made one more play than we did. I didn’t have us prepared, that’s my fault. We’ll get it fixed. Our kids fought until the very end. Coach (Toby) Foreman does a great job. My hat’s off to him on that.”
The final drive for Shoemaker (3-1, 1-1) totaled 71 yards and had five first downs, including a 22-yard scamper from quarterback Malachi Jerome on fourth-and-8 with about 90 seconds left. Jerome finished with 79 yards rushing on 15 carries.
The Wolves — who trailed 26-14 at the break then scored touchdowns on three of four second-half possessions — also converted on third-and-7 to get inside the Lake Belton 10-yard line on the final march.
Shoemaker’s squib kick on the ensuing kickoff sealed the outcome when an illegal forward lateral penalty was called on Lake’s final return.
The loss was the first of the year for the Broncos (3-1, 1-1) as they seek their first playoff berth in their first eligible season. It snapped a 20-game win streak that dated to 2020 — Lake’s initial as a program when it played as an independent.
In a physical game that stayed close throughout, it was the Wolves who set the pace in the second half. They used a 16-play, 79-yard scoring drive out of the gate in the third that drained 8-plus minutes and ended with Stewart’s first scoring run, a 3-yard tote that cut the Broncos’ lead to 26-21 with 3:22 left in the period.
The Broncos responded with 11:26 left in the fourth when quarterback Connor Crews danced in from 14 yards out for his third scoring run of the night to push his team’s lead to 33-21.
Crews had a team-best 69 yards rushing on 16 carries to go with 111 yards passing, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to Javeon Wilcox late in the first half.
But the Wolves ate up 70 yards in 4 minutes on their next drive that was finished with Jerrod Hicks’ second score of the game, and Shoemaker forced Lake to punt on the ensuing possession to set up the game-winning drive.
“I thought our defensive line and our inside linebackers played well,” Cope said. “We have a lot of work to do and we’re going to get back to it tomorrow morning at 9:30.”
Lake took the lead early and kept it most of the way as yards were at a premium during a physical first half.
The Broncos struck first after each team traded turnovers within the first four plays of the game. Lake’s initial drive ended on a Malik Esquerra interception, then the Broncos’ Adam Walden forced a fumble on the very next play to set up his team up at the Wolves 25.
Crews capitalized seven plays later with a 5-yard scoring plunge that was set up by his 7-yard run on a fourth-and-2 earlier in the drive.
Hicks’ first scoring run, a 4-yarder, trimmed Shoemaker’s gap to 19-14 with 1:10 left before halftime. Lake answered just 17 seconds later, set up by Cash Robin’s 30-yard return on the ensuing kickoff. Crews then connected with Wilcox for their 43-yard TD across the middle on the next play.
It was Wilcox’s fourth reception of the season, all of which went for touchdowns.
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 34, LAKE BELTON 33
Shoemaker 0 14 7 13 — 34
Lake Belton 10 16 0 7 — 33
LB — Connor Crews 5 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Tommy Stephens 31 field goal
Sho — X’Zavion Smith 2 run (Antonio Butler kick)
LB — Safety; ball snapped out of end zone
LB — Crews 6 run (Jackson kick)
Sho — Jerrod Hicks 4 run (Butler kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 43 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Sho — Jamarius Stewart 3 run (Butler kick)
LB — Crews 14 run (Jackson kick)
Sho — Hicks 13 run (Butler kick)
Sho — Stewart 5 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sho LB
First downs 23 12
Rushes-yards 47-240 30-110
Passing yards 144 111
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-32-0 5-13-1
Punts-average 2-34.0 3-37.3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-69 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shoemaker: Stewart 18-98, Malachi Jerome 15-79, Hicks 10-50, Smith 4-13; Lake Belton: Crews 16-69, D’Arius Wilkerson 8-20, Tristan Robin 3-9, Micah Hudson 3-12.
PASSING — Shoemaker: Jerome 16-32-0-144; Lake Belton: Crews 5-13-1-111.
RECEIVING — Shoemaker: Javante Carson 4-45, Johnathan Lahmann 4-41, Maurice Starr 1-21, Haiden Bryant 4-19, Hicks 2-11, Kmare’ Balfour 1-7; Lake Belton: Ty Legg 2-52, Wilcox 1-43, Tyus Jackson 1-9, Jaydon Leza 1-7.