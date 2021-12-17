CANTON, Ohio — The golden boys from Texas withstood the cold Ohio weather and a confident opponent to hoist the walnut and bronze trophy once again. For the second time in three years, the yellow-clad Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders are the NCAA Division III national champions.
“There’s no feeling like this. It’s been an awesome ride,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg said.
Senior quarterback Kyle King threw for 436 yards and three touchdowns as receivers KJ Miller and Brenton Martin blazed through the North Central secondary, and senior linebacker Mikkah Hackett turned in his best performance in the biggest moment to help No. 2 UMHB knock off the top-ranked Cardinals 57-24 in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
On a field adjacent to football’s shrine, the Crusaders left no room to argue who was the better team on the season’s grandest stage.
“I feel like we ran into a buzz saw,” North Central coach Jeff Thorne said. “Their quarterback is just dynamite. His ability to throw the ball down the field with accuracy and touch is incredibly impressive, and they have a whole slew of receivers who can run and catch. They were hard to defend.”
The Cardinals (13-1) — national title winners in 2019 — came in averaging 559 yards and 55 points per game but struggled to put together drives against the Crusaders’ active defense.
Hackett had 10 tackles — second only to UMHB cornerback Keith Gipson’s 11 — two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as the Crusaders (15-0) limited North Central to only 287 yards.
“I look forward to playing with my brothers every game,” Hackett said. “You always aim for a national championship. To finally go out as a national champion, it’s a Cinderella ending to my senior year. To win a national championship, you have to prove some people wrong. I’m glad that we stepped up and did it.”
The Crusaders made believers out of the Cardinals, who focused on taking away top UMHB receiver Brandon Jordan but were left with no answer for Miller or Martin, who hauled in nine catches and a touchdown apiece and finished with 149 and 196 yards, respectively.
“(Miller) and (Martin) are very fast,” North Central cornerback Jake Beesley said. “It was hard to roll the coverage (toward Jordan), and have people on an island the other way. All of their receivers are good athletes who made plays and we didn’t.”
A first half that featured mistakes by both teams was a grudge match from the start.
North Central’s DeAngelo Hardy jumpstarted it by returning the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, before UMHB scored 16 straight points on Brandon Cunningham’s 32-yard field goal and 19-yard TD passes by King to Jordan and Miller for the Crusaders’ 16-7 advantage after one quarter.
Hackett stripped the ball from North Central quarterback Luke Lehnen early in the second, but the Crusaders returned the favor when Martin fumbled at the Cardinals 10-yard line.
North Central got its offense in gear to move 90 yards in 14 plays, the last being Ethan Greenfield’s 1-yard TD plunge on third down to get the Cardinals within 16-14.
On UMHB’s ensuing possession, King was hit from behind while looking to pass and fumbled away the ball. North Central turned it into points with Tanner Rains’ 22-yard field goal, before the Crusaders marched 56 yards in the final 1:58 of the half for Cunningham’s 22-yard field goal that gave UMHB a 19-17 edge on the last play before intermission.
It was all Crusaders the rest of the way.
“It was an incredible performance by a group of guys that set out since 2019 to be back here in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl,” said Fredenburg, whose team won the title in 2018 but was knocked from the 2019 playoffs in the quarterfinal round. “The commitment and work they put in to get back here was truly incredible to watch.”
UMHB drove 81 yards in 12 plays on the second half’s opening possession, scoring when Aphonso Thomas carried a pair of defenders into the end zone on a 15-yard TD run. And when Thomas capped a 91-yard march with a 3-yard scoring run 8 minutes later, the Crusaders were up 33-17 and the rout was on.
Cunningham’s 20-yard field goal and Kenneth Cormier’s 11-yard TD run preceded Lehnen’s scoring throw to Blake Williams, and TD passes of 37 yards from King to Aaron Sims and 17 yards from Ryan Redding to Martin accounted for all of the points.
“This was an incredible game, and Kyle did an awesome job leading our offense. We have some prolific receivers, and Kyle put the ball on the money to all of them,” Fredenburg said. “Defensively, I thought our guys did a great job of trying to stop the run. The run was their bread and butter, and then they had to go to the air quite a bit. When they did, Hackett got some interceptions.”
Just moments after the final gun sounded, King carried the trophy toward the UMHB fans as senior linebacker Akeem Jackson did a backflip — the realization of a goal accomplished.
“What a moment. I was just trying to take it all in,” King said. “I really hadn’t ever taken in the semifinal win because we moved on so quick. I was just soaking it all up. Realizing there’s no one else to play and you have the trophy, what a way to go out. We do it for Coach Fredenburg. Winning it for him means everything for our team.”