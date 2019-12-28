BELTON — With the outcome hanging in the balance and 8 seconds showing on the clock, Mary Hardin-Baylor put the ball in the hands of its top scorer and let him go to work.
Sam Moore took an inbounds pass about 90 feet from the basket and dribbled the length of the floor to bank in a leaner with 2 seconds left, lifting UMHB to a 74-72 victory over No. 9 Wisconsin-Platteville to close out the Cru Classic on Saturday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
“Coach had a plan. He said, ‘When you get the ball, go downhill,’” said Moore, a junior guard who finished with a game-high 24 points. “Whether it was me or someone else, we were going to stick to what Coach said.”
About 2 hours after the conclusion of the men’s thriller, the fifth-ranked UMHB women’s team closed out a 67-55 win against Illinois Wesleyan in a game that ended just before deadline.
Madison McCoy scored 17 points, Hannah Holt added 11 and Allaira Jones chipped in 10 for the Lady Crusaders (8-1), who turned in a rocky performance without second-leading scorer Kendall Rollins (ankle) but won their eighth straight after a season-opening loss. Sydney Shanks finished with a game-high 21 points for the Titans (7-4).
The final bucket of the men’s game gave the Crusaders (9-1) their eighth consecutive win at the end of a back-and-forth affair.
The Pioneers (10-1) had taken a 70-65 lead — their largest of the night — with 2:23 remaining, before UMHB pulled even on driving buckets from Moore and Logan Hicks along with a Pat Everett free throw.
Hicks was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go and made all three attempts, but the final one was waved off after an official ruled that he stepped across the free throw line too early.
Platteville tied it at 72 when the Crusaders were whistled for goaltending with 8 seconds left, setting up Moore’s coast-to-coast, game-winning play.
“It’s not like you have a lot of options when you have to go 94 feet in 8 seconds. The last thing we told them (during the timeout) was to go to the basket,” said UMHB coach Ken DeWeese, whose team forced Platteville into a long-range desperation shot that missed the rim as the horn sounded.
UMHB sandwiched runs around a Platteville surge late in the first half to take a 40-33 lead into halftime.
A deep 3-pointer by Hicks capped the Crusaders’ 8-0 run to erase a one-point deficit with 4:55 left until the break, before the Pioneers got five points from Blake McCann as part of a 7-0 surge that tied it.
UMHB had the final answer going into intermission, using Kendal Little’s turnaround jumper, Casey Armour’s three-point play and another long 3 from Hicks to outscore Platteville 8-1 in the final 2 minutes of the half.
The Pioneers scored the first 10 points of the second half, and it was a tight contest the rest of the way. The lead changed hands 10 times over the final 20 minutes in which the Crusaders never led by than more than two points after the Pioneers’ run coming out of the break.
“Games like that bring out the better player in you,” said Moore, who also had eight rebounds and five assists. “You want to play people who are good. It elevates your game, and we all stepped up tonight and took care of business. This says that we’re here and we’re not backing down from anybody.”
Justin Stovall had 18 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Shields added 14, and Kyle Tuma and Carter Voelker chipped in 12 apiece for Platteville, which outrebounded UMHB 47-39 and shot 37 percent (26-of-70) from the field.
Temple product Logan Hicks — one night after scoring 30 points in the Crusaders’ 107-95 win over Whitman — finished with 22, and Casey Armour had 14 for UMHB, which shot 45 percent (26-of-58) from the floor and forced the Pioneers into 16 turnovers.
“(Platteville) is really good. This is a good win, but I don’t have a whole lot of people that I have to worry about their confidence,” DeWeese said. “What this should tell our guys is that if we play hard — and we played hard tonight — and play correctly, then we can play with anybody. We just did.”
The UMHB women hit the road Monday to face Austin College, before the Lady Crusaders and Crusaders return to American Southwest Conference play Thursday night when they host Ozarks.