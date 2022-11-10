One week after the girls basketball season started, there’s more hoops on the horizon as the boys take their turn to lace up the sneakers and hit the court for the 2022-23 regular-season journey.
Temple, Belton and Lake Belton embark on their campaigns over the next couple of days, with the Wildcats and Tigers tipping off Saturday afternoon before the Broncos get underway Tuesday.
Temple head coach Joey Martin enters his second season in charge after guiding the Wildcats to an 18-18 overall mark and 6-8 showing in District 12-6A that left them just shy of the playoffs.
Once they are done with the football season, seniors Deshaun Brundage and Jaylon Hall will return as Temple starters. Also back after logging significant minutes a year ago are seniors Amaree Sewell and Jaydon Hall. Jaylon Hall was a first-team all-district recipient last season, and Jaydon Hall was a second-team selection.
The Wildcats, who are at Killeen for a 1:30 start Saturday, also will feature a pair of freshmen in point guard Houston Martin and 6-foot-4 post Jamarion Carlton.
Temple’s home opener is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Waco University, and the league slate commences Dec. 20 inside Wildcat Gym opposite Hewitt Midway. The Panthers are one of three squads — Pflugerville Weiss and Hutto are the other two — in a new-look 12-6A that also has Bryan, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Speaking of new-look, the Tigers fit in that mold one year after racking up 29 victories, a second straight playoff berth and the program’s first league championship since 2004.
Belton and head coach Jason Fossett will have four new starters in the rotation, which will first take the floor at 1 p.m. Saturday against Arlington Lamar at Mansfield Legacy as part of the Hoop Extravaganza.
Plus, the Tigers are now a Class 5A school, slotted in 22-5A with Lake Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen Chaparral, Waco and University.
Trap Johnson, entering his third season as a varsity player, will be a key contributor for Belton’s fresh squad. Johnson was a first-team selection last season and had 10 points in the Tigers’ double-overtime loss to DeSoto in the first round of the playoffs. Fossett said Gian Carlo and EJ Foutz also add experience.
Belton has its home opener slated for Nov. 21 against Georgetown Gateway and begins league play Dec. 20 against Ellison, which the Tigers defeated for the first time in program history last season.
Last season also was a first time for the Broncos to make the basketball playoffs, a feat earned after securing 10 more wins in Year 2 than their inaugural season.
Along with the jump to 5A, most everyone returns for head coach Zane Johnston, though he’ll have to wait for quite a few regulars who are busy with Lake’s playoff football team.
Among them is Javeon Wilcox, who averaged 10 points and seven rebounds and was the district defensive MVP in 2021-22. Also back are first-team all-district honoree Easton Hammond after averaging 10 points and four rebounds, and Chris Jarrett, who posted eight points and five rebounds an outing.
The Broncos open at Bastrop on Tuesday, host their first game in Broncos Gym versus Austin Travis on Nov. 21 and open district Dec. 20 against University.
The Belton-Lake Belton matchups are Jan. 10 and Feb. 3.