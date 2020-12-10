Colby Rice didn’t intend for his explanation to reach profound levels. It was just a casual conversation about a group of fellow football players.
However, as Temple’s left tackle started to describe factors that have contributed this season to the steady rise of the Wildcats’ dependable starting offensive line that also includes left guard Kai Lynn, center Matthew Frye, right guard Allen Camacho and right tackle Alex Rodriguez, he tapped into some of life’s simplest virtues that still tend to be the most difficult to live out.
“We’re all different and have our own personalities and stay in our lane but at the same time, we are all about each other,” Rice said.
In essence, teamwork — unencumbered by selfishness or narrow-mindedness — makes the dream work.
“This group, it’s one of a kind. Everybody is just real close. No matter what, we are all family, brothers, and we all get along with each other. There’s nothing nobody can’t do for another,” Rice, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior, continued. “It’s all about trust, really. Everybody on the field, they know they can trust us to do our job and do our part to protect one another on and off the field.”
A collection of individuals putting disagreements and differences aside in order to function as a cohesive unit for a singular purpose — which, in this case, is winning games — seems like such an often forgotten concept. Not inside Temple’s athletic facilities and certainly not among the “Trench Mob,” the Wildcats’ traditional moniker for the offensive linemen.
“The past groups, we’ve had our brotherhood, but I can say it was nothing like what we have this year,” said Rodriguez, a 6-4, 270-pound senior who was Temple’s lone returning full-time varsity starter along the line this season. “It’s a different vibe to it.”
It’s a vibe that not only is propelled by the we-before-me approach to overall responsibilities but also good-natured shenanigans that have been instrumental in forming the tight-knit group. There’s turning office furniture into a ping pong table, video game tournaments and group chats with no shortage of jokes, and old-fashion competition involving the tackling sled on the practice field.
“We compete with each other and that’s what makes us better as a group,” Lynn said.
Added Rodriguez, who initiated the who-can-push-the-sled-farther competition: “I think, for us, having that competition on the sled really helped us just getting after it, not being afraid and being confident in ourselves and getting the job done.”
All of it has gone into the making of a serviceable offensive line that paved the way for 1,000-yard rusher Samari Howard, provided a pocket for first-year starting quarterback Humberto Arizmendi to get the ball into the hands of playmaking receivers AJ McDuffy, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Luke Allen and Tr’Darius Taylor, and was a key piece to Temple’s District 12-6A championship and berth in the Class 6A Division II playoffs, which begin with a bi-district matchup at 7:30 tonight against Waxahachie at Wildcat Stadium.
“They are so much better as a group then they are if you measured the individual parts,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said, “What makes them special is them being together. And not every group is like that.”
Of course, all the fun isn’t just kept in the offensive linemen room, and the trust element is a two-way street between the big boys up front and the skill-position players.
“They’re goofy. For real. They’re goofy. But they are so loving,” said Howard, who had a string of seven consecutive 100-plus yard outings and averaged 115.5 yards rushing per game during the regular season to reach 1,040 so far. “If I do something wrong they are never negative. They are always positive and they always bring me up. I got those guys’ backs no matter what.”
In fact, Rodriguez said some of the best moments during games are when Howard gets fired up after chipping in on pass protection.
“We’ll be blocking and he’ll help us and he’ll be like, ‘I got you, Bro,’” Rodriguez said. “That’s like, a good feeling because I’m like this little dude, he’s smaller than all of us but he’s crazy and he knows how to work. I know that he has our back and we have his.”
The task of filling four vacancies on the line following the 2019 season was interrupted by the pandemic-induced cancellation of spring practice. With guidance from first-year Temple line coach Mike Bickham and assistant Justin Bell, the process of piecing together what would become the starting five picked up steam as summer workouts led into fall camp.
Still, the quintet had to be put to the test. If a scrimmage against College Station wasn’t enough, the season opener against Longview at AT&T Stadium certainly provided proper perspective. Even though the Wildcats stormed to a 40-13 win, the linemen knew they needed to get better in a hurry.
“I think Longview was an eye-opener because of the fact that we only had 40 rushing yards or something,” Lynn said. “It was like, ‘We have to get after it.’”
That’s what they did.
“We had to become more physical and take it upon us to establish the run game,” Camacho said.
Howard gained 1,020 of his 1,040 yards rushing since the opener and Temple’s offense closed the regular season with an average of 409.2 total yards and 38.5 points per game, not missing a beat when Edward Torres filled in for Rice during a pair of district games after Rice was injured.
“We were more of a passive group in the beginning and the coaches did a great job of installing into us to not be hesitant, throw your body on the line and actually hitting someone to show (opponents) what it’s about,” Rodriguez said. “Knowing that (a teammate) is going to hurt himself to get the play done and where it needs to be, that’s one of the biggest things we have this year overall.”
Different parts with specific roles galvanized into one.
As Stewart likes to say, it’s synergy. And it works.
— Class 6A Bi-district —
WAXAHACHIE at TEMPLE
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Waxahachie Indians 5-4; Temple Wildcats 9-1
Last week: Waxahachie, idle; Temple, idle
Winner gets: Rockwall-Heath or Garland
Indians to watch: QB Brandon Hawkins, RB Shawn Cherry, WR Jaden Basham, DB Xavien Thompson, DB Preston Hodge, LB Anthony Gallo, Jh’Marques Head, S Eli Wheaton.
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, RB Samari Howard, WR/QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Luke Allen, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, DT Jayven Taylor, DT Cody Little, DE Eric Shorter, DE Tomas Torres, LB Taurean York, LB Faylin Lee, LB Marshall Grays, FS O’Tarian Peoples, S Jaden Jackson, CB Carlton Mack, DB Keon Williams.
Note: When Temple, the No. 1 Class 6A Division II seed out of District 12-6A, and Waxahachie, the No. 2 seed from 11-6A, take the field tonight it will be the first game for either team in two weeks. The Wildcats last played Nov. 27 when they defeated Killeen 49-6. The Indians beat Waco 19-15 on the same night then had their regular-season finale the following week canceled. “By the time it’s time to play, it’s going to be well past time to play,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said this week. “We need to get on the field and play.” This is the 20th meeting overall between the programs but first since 1950. Temple leads the series 16-1-2. The Wildcats, with a first-round home game for the second time in three seasons and in the postseason for the eighth straight year but looking for their first playoff win since 2017 (and first at the 6A level), enter with a seven-game winning streak in tow. The Indians, first-time 6A playoff qualifiers whose five wins are more than their previous two seasons combined, have won four straight. Temple scores an average of 38.5 points per game and yields 19.7. Waxahachie posts 17.6 and gives up 23.5.