SALADO — In a game that went extra innings and never stretched more than one run apart, it figured to come down to whichever team got the last break.
That happened for Burnet.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed across a run in the top of the ninth to escape Salado with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Eagles in the first game of a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal playoff series.
“We made plays, they made plays,” Salado coach Kyle Allred said. “They just got the one at the right time.”
The series shifts to Burnet at 7 tonight. A third game would revert to Salado at 3 p.m. Saturday if the Lady Eagles can force it.
Burnet’s Camrynn Guthrie led off the ninth with a double to the right-center gap, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch to provide the decisive run.
“I knew when they got that leadoff double that would make it tough,” Allred said.
Brooklyn Williamson drew a one-out walk for Salado in the ninth and reached second on a passed ball, but was left there when the game ended.
The Lady Eagles overcame an early 1-0 deficit with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a short-lived lead.
Katey Bartek reached when she was hit by a pitch from Presley Crawford and wound up scoring from first when a pick-off throw from the catcher Guthrie sailed wide of first and to the fence in right to even the game.
Salado went on top in the fifth. Lexi Dudeczka drew a one-out walk and raced home on a two-out triple to right by Ryley Litchfield for a 2-1 margin.
Burnet answered in the top of the sixth. McKenzie Davis poked a base hit to left, stole second and went to third on an errant throw. Maddi Moises singled her home.
Neither team pushed across another run until Burnet’s game-winner in the ninth.
The Bulldogs nabbed an early lead with a solo run in the first. Davis dropped a triple down the left-field line past a diving Dudeczka and came home on Moises’ sacrifice fly to center.
The Lady Eagles saw an early opportunity to tie and take the lead come up empty in the bottom of the frame. They loaded the bases with one out, but Crawford got out of the jam.
“We just didn’t put any hits together,” Allred said. “We had the bases loaded once and came up with nothing.”
Crawford went the distance for Burnet, allowing just three hits while striking out 11, walking four and hitting one. Salado got a solid outing from starter Allyson Shauer before she was replaced by Bri Waters in the sixth. The pair scattered seven hits.