Football, naturally, brings its share of renewal.
Each season, each week that passes serves as a proving ground for players and teams to put into practice the work they’ve done up to that point.
Each new opponent equals a chance to go after new goals, and maybe some of those weekly marks, if reached, will add up to something more when the final standings settle.
That path continues at 7 p.m. Friday night for Lake Belton (2-0), which begins its quest for a first postseason berth in its District 4-5A-I opener at Red Oak.
It will kick off the Broncos’ eight-game league slate that will determine their playoff destiny.
“The kids have played well in both (non-district) games,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team has yet to trail and averaged 44 points and 422 yards per game in wins over Leander Rouse and Buda Johnson.
“I think we’ve had miscues in both games that could hurt us and those get magnified in district games,” Cope continued. “So we have to be ready for a big test on Friday night at Red Oak.”
With two games under its belt in its first playoff-eligible season, Lake Belton has proven it can compete at the 5A level after having won 18 of 19 games as an independent in the program’s first two years.
Both of the Broncos’ wins this fall have come against playoff teams a year ago, including a 6A school in Johnson. But Lake knows there is no letting up going forward.
“You look around everywhere and see people, like, they’re working,” said senior right tackle Dominic Simpson, part of a unit that helped pave the way to six Broncos’ touchdowns in just 39 total plays in last week’s 41-34 win over the Jaguars during which Lake built a 31-point lead, then held on to stave off a late comeback attempt.
“You barely ever have to, like, get onto each other for effort and things like that,” Simpson continued. “Everybody knows it’s the first district game. Everybody’s already had it, like, implanted into their heads since Day 1. They’re like, ‘Work, work, work, so you can get what you want.’ We want to win a district championship and the only way to get there is through effort, hard work and not taking reps off.”
That work has paid early dividends for Simpson and the rest of his teammates, who have scored points on 62 percent (13-of-21) of their possessions, and limited big plays and caused disruptions on defense, where they hold a plus-3 turnover margin through two games.
“It still comes down to explosive plays, turnovers and special teams and so far I think we’ve won those,” Cope said.
Lake forced four turnovers in its season-opening win against Rouse, which it shut out in the first half in a 47-21 rout. In Week 2, Javeon Wilcox blocked and recovered a punt on Johnson’s game-opening possession, setting the Broncos up 23 yards away from their first touchdown. Lake also got a pair of Micah Hudson punt returns totaling 47 yards that placed it near midfield for two other first-half scoring drives.
In each game, the Broncos produced more plays of 20-plus yards than their opponent — 6-4 vs. Rouse and 9-2 vs. Johnson.
“Last week, we lost the turnover battle but won special teams and explosive plays and had a good chance to win the game,” said Cope, whose team led 41-10 when it fumbled after a 33-yard Cameron Hamilton reception from Connor Crews as the third quarter wound down under 2 minutes.
The turnover ignited a Johnson comeback during which the Jaguars also recovered two kickoffs — one on an onside kick, another when Lake didn’t catch the kick and a Johnson player fell on at the 3-yard line — that turned into 17 points and, ultimately, a one-possession game.
But Lake Belton recovered another onside and picked up two first downs to drain the final 4 minutes, 19 seconds and secure the win.
“It taught our kids that you can’t let anybody back into games when you have a chance to finish it off,” Cope said. “Kids are going to make mistakes, and kids are also resilient and they respond to those mistakes. So we learned from our mistakes, but we also came out with a win, so those are always good things when you can do that.”
Now on tap for the Broncos is Red Oak (2-0), led by second-year head coach Tony Holmes, who already has the Hawks at as many wins this fall as they had all of last season.
“Last year, Coach Holmes got there I think in July, maybe late June, so he’s had a year to implement his system and you can tell a difference,” Cope said. “They’re playing at a really fast pace.”
Running a spread offense, Red Oak has put up 40.5 points and 429 yards per game in wins over The Colony (51-43) and Arlington Seguin (35-25).
Quarterback Jaylon Robinson (32-for-55, 528 yards, four TDs) calls the shots for the Hawks, who have a deep group of receivers, with three — NCAA Division I recruit Warren Roberson (seven catches, 178 yards, three TD), Taz Williams Jr. (5-134) and Jairrus Nicholson (8-104) — averaging more than 50 yards per game.
Running back Moses Martindale also has put up 80.5 yards rushing per game and four scores on the ground.
Cope said there are few weaknesses across the board for Red Oak, and he anticipates a heated match as each team tries to get off on the right foot to start league action.
“We have to be sound in what we do defensively and we have to have good fundamentals to give ourselves a chance,” Cope said.
By the numbers
Wilcox had 12 tackles last week to pace a Lake unit that collected 10 stops for a loss, led by three from Collin Espinosa and two apiece from Adam Walden and Ty Legg. Seniors Connor Brennan and Evan Roland each had one sack, the first two of the year for the Broncos. Wilcox’s 19 tackles are the most through two games.
Offensively, Crews completed 94 percent — all but one — of his 16 passes to five different receivers, led by Hudson’s seven grabs for 140 yards and three scores, giving the junior six touchdowns on the season.
Senior D’Arius Wilkerson led the way with 89 yards on the ground, scoring the Broncos’ first two touchdowns versus Johnson, the second of which went for 60 yards down the right sideline. It was his third TD on the year.
Through the first two games, Crews has completed 25 of 39 passes for 444 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions.