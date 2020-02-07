The Temple College baseball program was a postseason fixture from 2002-14, advancing to the NJCAA Region V Tournament a dozen times and earning two trips to the Junior College World Series.
But with scholarship limitations hurting TC’s depth and with perennial powers Grayson and McLennan controlling the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, success hasn’t been as abundant in recent seasons for the Leopards. They were 22-30 last year, and 2018 was Temple’s lone regional tournament appearance in the last five years.
However, longtime coach Craig McMurtry saw a difference in the current team before the season began, saying these Leopards have been a competitive, hard-working crew all along.
“We saw that in the fall. It’s a group with good work ethic. These guys are self-motivated and show up with a plan and a purpose. So far it’s been really good,” said McMurtry, who’s in his 22nd season as Temple’s head coach. “The goal is to work really hard to get the most out of this team.”
Supporting their coach’s thoughts, the Leopards began the season by winning all three games in Galveston last weekend, beating Alvin 3-2, Wharton County 8-4 and Galveston 11-4.
“We threw pretty good, had good at-bats and some freshman pitchers stepped up,” McMurtry said. “It was a little deceiving, because Wharton and Galveston made a bunch of errors. We don’t expect that to happen all the time, but going 3-0 was a positive.”
Temple’s home opener is today’s 1 p.m. doubleheader against fourth-ranked Navarro at Danny Scott Sports Complex. The Leopards lost to Navarro 19-9 in eight innings Friday in Corsicana. Temple begins its 32-game NTJCAC schedule March 4 at Hill, which visits TC on March 7.
McMurtry, a former major league pitcher, is optimistic about Temple’s pitching ability after last year’s staff struggled to a 5.95 ERA.
“It’s one of our deeper teams as far as arms. As far as how they pitch, we’ll see,” he said.
Sophomore right-handers Ben McDonald and Blake Bolgiano and freshman righty Ulises Quiroga all earned wins with impressive starts in Galveston, combining for 19 strikeouts and allowing five hits.
Freshman Dylan Blomquist from Belton is TC’s best defensive center fielder, but the lefty also pitches well. Against Alvin, he had a hit and drove in a run, then pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
Eight other Leopards pitched last weekend, including sophomore lefty and top returning reliever Diego Fernandez, hard-throwing freshman righty D’Mond LaFond and sophomore righty Kernie Baker, who is back from arm surgery. Temple’s pitching options include sophomores Cole Payne, Brandon Pettinati and Oscar Sanchez, and freshmen Jack Brinley, Jacob Harkins, Shayne Miles, Brian Shadrick (Belton), Jackson Sioson and Sean Swain.
TC’s best returning offensive player is sophomore left fielder Max Puls, who batted .322 last year with five home runs and a team-best 42 RBIs. The Leopards have two seasoned sophomore first basemen in Robert Shaw (team-high eight homers in 2019) and Belton product Aaron Krueger (21 RBIs).
Freshman shortstop Seth Stephenson started his college career with a bang, collecting two triples among his three hits against Alvin.
“He’s really quick and has a lot of pop,” McMurtry said.
Sophomore middle infielder Reese Johnson stole five bases last weekend, and speedy sophomore outfielder and designated hitter Tannor Fischer (Belton) had three steals and three RBIs.
Competing for spots are Payne and freshman Evan Sparks at third base, freshmen Clay Bradford and David Wilson in right field, and freshman catchers Luke Ely, Andruw Gonzales and Tristan Pitkin.