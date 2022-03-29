In the quest to sweep through the first half of District 12-6A play, the Temple Tem-Cats finally met their match.
Two big innings for Copperas Cove lifted the Lady Dawgs to a 9-5 victory over Temple on Tuesday night, handing the Tem-Cats (14-8, 6-1) their lone district loss in the final game of the first round of league play.
Cove, meanwhile, moved to 12-11-1 overall and 4-3 in district play.
It was Temple that struck first for a pair of first-inning runs to get on the board.
Chloe Prentiss walked and Alena Salazar reached on an error to set the plate for RBI singles from Brooke Knox and Lily Wiser for Temple’s 2-0 advantage after one inning.
Then the Dawgs struck in a big way to build a large lead.
Cove scored five runs in the second — all with two outs — as the Lady Dawgs batted around with the help of three Tem-Cats errors along the way.
Alejandra Espinoza and Trinity Zavala, the No. 8 and 9 hitters in the Lady Dawgs’ lineup, connected with back-to-back base hits to left field. Meagan Hunt reached on a dropped fly ball that allowed Espinoza and Zavala to score. Emma Wasiak reached on an error and Larisa Perry drove in two with a base hit. Perry scored on an Iliana Buitron single to account for the five-run explosion and Cove’s 5-2 lead.
Temple scratched together a run in the third manufactured by Prentiss, who walked, stole second, reached third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. The Tem-Cats then loaded the bases but didn’t push across another run.
Cove came back with a four-run rally in the fifth highlighted by successive run-scoring doubles from Perry and Buitron to push the Lady Dawgs’ advantage to 9-3.
Temple cobbled together a pair of runs in the sixth to move within 9-5. The Tem-Cats loaded the bases when Meagan Easley reached on an error, and Kaegen Yepma and Prentiss collected back-to-back hits. Salazar delivered a soft single to shallow center that scored Easley, but Prentiss was forced out at second. Knox followed by singling home Yepma, but the Tem-Cats didn’t generate any more offense. They went down in order in the seventh.
Both starters went the distance. Lynsey Robison picked up the win for Cove by scattering eight hits, walking three and striking out six. Knox allowed 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Temple hosts second-place Bryan on Friday to begin the second half of the district schedule.