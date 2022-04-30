HEWITT — Tr’Darius Taylor wasn’t even born when Bruce Springsteen was at the height of his music career, so the Temple senior probably had no idea he was channeling The Boss while explaining his mindset for the Class 6A Region II track and field meet at Panther Stadium.
“I came in thinking, ‘You know what? I can run with these guys. I was born to run,’” Taylor said.
It certainly looked that way Saturday, when Taylor burst from the starting blocks and sprinted to a second-place finish in the boys 100-meter dash to qualify for the UIL state championships.
Competing at a regional meet known for its speedsters — Region II spans from Dallas to the edges of Houston — Taylor held his own in Friday night’s preliminary heats and again in the final. His time of 10.42 seconds Saturday matched his time from the prelims and was second only to the 10.23 clocked by Duncanville’s Pierre Goree.
“I just took it day-by-day. During prelims, I just wanted to make it to finals. During finals, I just wanted to make it to state. I just kept that in my brain,” Taylor said. “I love running. I came here prepared and ready to go. Pierre, he’s just a super-fast human.”
The top two in each event advanced to the state meet May 12-14 in Austin, and Taylor was one of six area 6A athletes to punch state tickets Saturday. He’ll be joined at Mike A. Myers Stadium by Belton’s Ayanna Jones (girls long jump and triple jump), Killeen Shoemaker’s Khamari Terrell (boys 200), Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden (boys 800), Killeen’s Michaela Mouton (girls 400) and Harker Heights’ Keyona Otis (girls shot put and discus).
One year after not advancing past the area meet, Taylor is now the Wildcats’ first 100-meter sprinter to qualify for the state meet since Jacob Norman won the state title in 2004.
“After last year, I kept working hard and kept grinding, staying after practice 30 minutes longer, playing extra sports, anything I could do to get faster,” Taylor said. “It paid off.”
On day after punching a state ticket with a runner-up showing in the girls long jump, Jones doubled down Saturday with a silver medal in the triple jump. Her leap of 39 feet, 1 inch was bested only by Klein’s India Alix (40-4¼), who also won the long jump.
On the track a few hours later, Jones garnered the bronze in the 100 with a time of 11.82 — just one-tenth behind champion Chrystal McDaniel of DeSoto — to put her in the running for a state wild-card berth in the event.
“I think I could have come out of the blocks a little better. But I still placed in the hardest region and made it out in two other events,” Jones said. “I think I did pretty good. This is the best senior year I could have had.”
Terrell’s spot in Austin was never in doubt by the time the 200-meter field reached the top of the curve. By then, the Shoemaker sprinter had fully uncoiled his long legs and he glided across the finish line in a winning time of 20.50 — almost four-tenths faster than runner-up Jelani Watkins of Klein Forest.
“Starts are the toughest part for me,” the tall, slender Terrell said. “I’ve had to put in a lot of work to get this fast.”
Mouton booked her first trip to state with a silver medal in the girls 400, turning the single lap in 56.06 to finish second to Klein Forest’s Kyaliah Davis.
“It’s difficult in this region,” Mouton said while trying to catch her breath afterward. “But competing with people who are as fast or faster than you, makes you try even harder.”
Crittenden’s route to Austin required a protest and review, but the Ellison junior was finally awarded the silver medal. He crossed the line third in the 800 but was elevated to second place when video showed that original runner-up Christian Simmons of Duncanville impeded Crittenden on the homestretch.
Crittenden took home the silver with a time of 1:54.63, less than two-tenths off the pace of winner Kyle Easton of the Woodlands.
Temple’s Tyson Tamez, who came into day with the second-fastest seed time in the 800, struggled after the initial 200 meters and finished 12th.
Otis matched her second-place finish in the girls discus with a silver medal in the shot put. Her heave of 41-11¾ was topped only by Garland Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu (43-½).