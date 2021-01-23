Amber Taylor has a clear and precise vision of how she wants her team to compete every time it takes the court. And if they fail to meet her standards, the head coach is not afraid to show her players a little tough love.
In just her second game at the helm of the Temple College women’s basketball program, Taylor was less than thrilled with her team’s performance midway through the third quarter of the Lady Leopards’ non-conference tilt against Coastal Bend on Saturday afternoon. Despite leading 57-31, Taylor called a timeout, waited for the music to fill TC Gym and proceeded to vehemently remind her players that their current level of effort would not be tolerated, no matter what the scoreboard indicated.
“At any point in the game, you just want to see your players continue to do things that you’ve worked on, and I think we lost our focus and started doing things we don’t normally do,” Taylor said following Temple’s 87-56 win. “We weren’t going after rebounds, we were jogging back on defense and we just had to get refocused. It got better from there once we refocused.
“Temple women’s basketball has been known as a program of excellence for many years. We want to carry that on and keep the level of energy, competiveness and performance at that high level, no matter who or when we play.”
Minus the minor hiccup in the third frame, TC (2-0) controlled Saturday’s contest from start to finish. The Lady Leopards outscored the Cougars in every quarter, finished with five players in double figures and forced 24 turnovers.
Kirsten Zaruba scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-13 from the 3-point arc. Jordan Walker finished with 13 points, Haley Rucker added 12, and Kennedi Green (11) and Marlaina Spearman (10) reached double digits as Temple shot 46 percent (31-for-68) from the field and 74 percent (20-for-27) from the foul line.
“My teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball when I was open,” Zaruba said. “We did a good job of working together and constantly moving to create shots.”
Temple’s fast-paced offense proved problematic for Coastal Bend (0-1) as the Lady Leopards often pushed the ball up the court after grabbing defensive rebounds, which led to fast-break layups or open 3-point attempts. After establishing a 10-5 lead early in the first quarter, Temple used an 11-2 run over the final 6:15 of the opening frame to lead 21-7.
Zaruba, who scored 15 points in the first half, and balanced scoring propelled the Lady Leopards further ahead after a 17-7 run turned a 23-12 lead into a 40-19 advantage with 2:20 to go in the second quarter. Amaya West capped the first-half scoring with a pair of free throws in the final 5 seconds to make it 45-25 at halftime.
“We tried to press them on defense, but Temple has a lot of length and athleticism, which caused problems for us and will cause problems for other teams this year,” Coastal Bend head coach Nathan Purswell said. “We missed a lot of threes today and our defensive transition was just not where we want it to be.”
Savanna Smith had 20 points to lead the Cougars, who were held to 28 percent (20-for-72) shooting, including a 5-for-31 showing from 3-point range. Hailey Graves scored nine points and Hailey Riojas added seven.
Temple outscored Coastal Bend 20-12 in the third quarter to lead 65-37 entering the fourth. Green drove into the paint and found Rucker under the basket for an easy layup that made it 73-44 with 7 minutes to go, and Taylor Phouangaphayvong’s layup with 3:05 left extended the Lady Leopards’ lead to 85-50.
TC visits Coastal Bend on Friday before opening Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Ranger on Feb. 6.
Temple College 87,
Coastal Bend 56
Coastal Bend 7 18 12 19 — 56
Temple 21 24 20 22 — 87
Coastal Bend (0-1) — Smith 20, Graves 9, Riojas 7, Wheeler 5, B.Martinez 5, Zapata 2, Eaton 2, L.Martinez 2, Lamb 2, McNary 2.
Temple (2-0) — Zaruba 25, Walker 13, Rucker 12, Green 11, Spearman 10, Stockard 6, Phouangaphayvong 4, Maresca 4, West 2.