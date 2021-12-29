HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

Wednesday Scores

College Station A&M Consolidated 62, Temple 45

Belton 70, Alvin 49

Belton 73, Austin Akins 47

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 79, Lake Belton 48

Lake Belton 83, Austin Travis 44

Waco La Vega 98, Rogers 67

Rio Vista 49, Moody 34

Moody 54, Penelope 26

Cameron Yoe 71, Jarrell 66

Late Tuesday

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

Rogers 74, West 43

Rogers 17 28 14 15 — 74

West 8 13 10 12 — 43

Rogers (14-5) — Craig 25, Sebek 14, Davis 11, Shelton 8, Bennett 6, Werner 5, Cook 5, Dolgener 2.

Other Late Scores

Fort Bend Clements 57, Belton 48

Leander Glenn 61, Lake Belton 31

Houston Mayde Creek 85, Lake Belton 54

Salado 50, Bandera 47

GIRLS

BUDA HAYS HAWK CLASSIC

Kerrville Tivy 59, Temple 35

Temple (13-10) — Thomas 13, Burleson 9, Gwyn 6, Flores 5, Kirkwood 2.

Other Scores

Crowley 40, Belton 37

Lake Belton 65, Smithville 17

Rosebud-Lott 33, Austin Travis 29

Jarrell 66, Rosebud-Lott 13

Late Tuesday

Buda Hays Consolidated 50,

Temple 26

Temple (13-9) — Thomas 9, Gwyn 6, Burleson 5, Vaden 3, Flores 2, Jackson 1.