HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
Wednesday Scores
College Station A&M Consolidated 62, Temple 45
Belton 70, Alvin 49
Belton 73, Austin Akins 47
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 79, Lake Belton 48
Lake Belton 83, Austin Travis 44
Waco La Vega 98, Rogers 67
Rio Vista 49, Moody 34
Moody 54, Penelope 26
Cameron Yoe 71, Jarrell 66
Late Tuesday
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
Rogers 74, West 43
Rogers 17 28 14 15 — 74
West 8 13 10 12 — 43
Rogers (14-5) — Craig 25, Sebek 14, Davis 11, Shelton 8, Bennett 6, Werner 5, Cook 5, Dolgener 2.
Other Late Scores
Fort Bend Clements 57, Belton 48
Leander Glenn 61, Lake Belton 31
Houston Mayde Creek 85, Lake Belton 54
Salado 50, Bandera 47
GIRLS
BUDA HAYS HAWK CLASSIC
Kerrville Tivy 59, Temple 35
Temple (13-10) — Thomas 13, Burleson 9, Gwyn 6, Flores 5, Kirkwood 2.
Other Scores
Crowley 40, Belton 37
Lake Belton 65, Smithville 17
Rosebud-Lott 33, Austin Travis 29
Jarrell 66, Rosebud-Lott 13
Late Tuesday
Buda Hays Consolidated 50,
Temple 26
Temple (13-9) — Thomas 9, Gwyn 6, Burleson 5, Vaden 3, Flores 2, Jackson 1.