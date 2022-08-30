Lake-Cove vball

Lake Belton’s Danica Bingham spikes the ball past Copperas Cove’s Larisa Perez (8) and Chloe Tuiasosopo on Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

With a nine-match winning streak that included a tournament championship over the weekend in tow, Lake Belton rolled into Tuesday night’s non-district match against Copperas Cove with a full tank of momentum.

jweaver@tdtnews.com