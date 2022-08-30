With a nine-match winning streak that included a tournament championship over the weekend in tow, Lake Belton rolled into Tuesday night’s non-district match against Copperas Cove with a full tank of momentum.
Fueled even more by revved up student supporters who filled bottom to top two sections of bleachers inside Bronco Gym, the Lady Broncos cruised to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 triumph over the Lady Bulldawgs that Lake Belton head coach Liz Ramsey considered the best of the bunch during her team’s current unbeaten run.
“They showed up tonight in a way that, actually, I hadn’t seen them play all season,” Ramsey said of her team’s 10th straight victory. “(Copperas Cove) always has a great program. I knew that they would be athletic, knew that they would be tough competition for us and, so, it’s huge.”
The Lady Broncos (20-6) picked up the tournament title last week in Athens, a trophy that followed a third-place finish in the gold bracket a week earlier in Pflugerville, where said streak started with a 2-1 win over Tomball Memorial for the bronze.
Since then, Lake Belton has dropped just three sets and stayed on a similar path to victory Tuesday.
“I wanted to make sure we were getting tough matches and I wanted to make sure we came in with the same energy that we had last weekend, and we definitely did that,” Ramsey said.
Gabby Jones landed a team-high 12 kills, Danica Bingham added 11, Kate Wieters seven and Sydni Cartwright six for the Lady Broncos, who never trailed by more than three points.
That deficit was a result of Copperas Cove’s useful 8-0 rally that put the Lady Bulldawgs ahead 15-12 in Game 3 as they upped their efforts to extend the match.
Cove (17-9) led 20-18 after a block by Olivia Martinez and 21-20 following a Lake Belton error. But a kill from Wieters, a service ace by setter Kaleice Cain and a Cove error put the Lady Broncos in front for the first time since 12-11. The Lady Dawgs staved off one match point with a kill from Christina Gaines before Cain’s well-placed push kill sewed up the win.
“The last couple years, if people were getting points on us, we’d shut down. This year, I feel like we’ve always pushed. Our record shows that we’ve pushed through adversity and everything,” Bingham said. “I think in that third set, not giving up really helped us. We were not down by too much, but they went on runs and with runs, people usually shut down. We never did that.”
Cain and fellow setter Presley Pattrick each offered 16 assists. Pattrick also had three aces, and libero Hanna Ward posted 21 digs.
Aaliyah Butler paced Cove with six kills, and Chloe Tuiasosopo had four.
“We started slow and that played a big part mentally for us. Once we started playing, we were able to play our game and our pace. We let them take us out of our game in the very beginning. I was proud of them in (the third set),” Cove coach Christy Thompson said. “We didn’t reach our potential in that match, obviously, because we lost that one but we’re getting better every time we step on the floor, and that’s what needs to happen for us to be successful once we start district.”
Six Lady Broncos had at least one kill, led by Bingham’s five, in a first set that tilted Lake Belton’s way with an early 5-0 spurt to make it 8-3. Ten of the next 15 points went to the hosts for their first double-digit advantage, 18-8, and it was smooth sailing from there in Game 1.
Game 2 was deadlocked at 10 and was 12-11 in favor of Lake Belton when a 6-0 burst — which featured a string of three straight kills by Jones, who had five in the set — from the Lady Broncos became part of a set-sealing 15-5 run for a 2-0 match lead.
Lake Belton led 8-3 in the third only to have Cove march back into the mix. The Lady Dawgs’ 8-0 run was boosted by two aces from Martinez and two kills by Tuiasosopo.
“We’ve talked a lot about pushing through moments that are tough. Sometimes we have a tendency to have a slow start in games and we put ourselves in a three-point or five-point deficit and then we have to push back. Tonight, I think our start and our finish in every game was great,” Ramsey said.
“The third set we did have a little bobble there where we struggled for a bit but I told them that there was never a moment when we shut down. We kept fighting for points, we kept pushing and eventually we were able to pull it out because of that.”
The Lady Broncos host Pflugerville Connally on Friday, travel to San Antonio Davenport next Tuesday then open District 22-5A on Sept. 13 versus Waco back at Bronco Gym.
Cove, meanwhile, begins 12-6A action Sept. 9 against Harker Heights.