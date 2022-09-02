Lake-Buda Johnson football

Lake Belton’s Keuntaye Williams (92) and Javeon Wilcox wrap up Buda Johnson’s Ethan Ybarra in the Broncos’ victory Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Much like it did in its season opener last week, Lake Belton cruised out to a big lead on the strength of its explosive-play ability and appeared to be well on its way to another double-figure win Friday night in its final non-district tune-up against Buda Johnson.

Tags