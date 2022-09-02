BELTON — Much like it did in its season opener last week, Lake Belton cruised out to a big lead on the strength of its explosive-play ability and appeared to be well on its way to another double-figure win Friday night in its final non-district tune-up against Buda Johnson.
Unlike last week, though, the Broncos had to hold on for dear life at the end.
After seeing a 31-point lead dwindle to a touchdown’s length late in the fourth quarter, Lake Belton made the plays it needed to in the game’s final 4-plus minutes to hold on for a 41-34 win on senior night at Tiger Field.
It moved the Broncos to 2-0 heading into the start of their District 4-5A-I slate next week at Red Oak.
“Our kids answered the call with their backs against the wall,” said Broncos head coach Brian Cope, whose team recovered an onside kick with 4:19 left then got a pair of first-down runs from Micah Hudson on crucial third-down plays to stave off the comeback attempt. “A great learning experience for our kids and you know what, winning at this level is tough and we still came out with a win tonight.”
Down by 10, Johnson (0-2) recovered the first of two onside kicks midway through the fourth to help set up a 43-yard Patrick Hellen field goal that just eeked in off the crossbar to cut the gap to seven with 4:19 remaining.
The Jaguars’ previous score — a 3-yard TD plunge by quarterback Jesse Medina — was set up when Lake Belton failed to field a kickoff, allowing Johnson to fall on it and take possession at the Lake Belton 3-yard line.
After Hellen’s field goal, the Broncos recovered Johnson’s final onside attempt before Hudson sealed the win with a 5-yard carry on third-and-3 with less than a minute remaining. The Broncos kneeled out the clock from there.
“We ran the ball well. We threw it. We were moving around on defense. We just let our guard down a little bit, but that’s OK,” Cope said. “It won’t happen again and we’re going to get in the film room and get ready to rock and roll.”
Lake Belton assumed its biggest lead of the night at 41-10 with 5:02 left in the third when Connor Crews found Jaydon Leza for a 13-yard score down the left sideline.
It was one of four touchdown throws for Crews, who completed 15 of 16 passes for 228 yards.
Three of those scores found Hudson, who had a game-high 140 yards receiving on seven catches despite being double-teamed much of the night.
Crews found Hudson for a 44-yard touchdown down the right sideline to start the second half, capping a 5-play, 75-yard drive that moved Lake’s lead to 34-10.
He also connected with Hudson on scoring tosses of 19 and 25 yards in the second quarter, the last of which made for a 27-7 cushion the Broncos took into the break.
“We knew we could beat them with speed, just let our explosive players get out there and make plays,” Crews said of his team’s quick start. “Micah, he’s a dog. They wanted to double-team him but when they messed up, I gave it to him and even then, when the double-team was there, we have a lot of other really good athletes and I trust all of them.”
Lake Belton took a 13-0 lead midway through the first after a pair of D’Arius Wilkerson touchdowns. First, Wilkerson found the end zone from 8 yards out to give Lake a 6-0 lead — one it didn’t relinquish — with 9:22 left in the quarter after teammate Javeon Wilcox blocked and recovered a punt on Johnson’s initial possession.
Following another three-and-out, Wilkerson struck again on a 60-yard scamper that he broke down the right sideline for a touchdown.
Wilkerson had a team-best 89 yards rushing on nine carries, and Floyd Bristol followed with 45 yards on five totes.
LAKE BELTON 41, BUDA JOHNSON 34
Johnson 7 3 7 17 — 34
Lake Belton 13 14 14 0 — 41
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 8 run (kick failed)
LB — Wilkerson 60 run (Cole Jackson kick)
Joh — Devon Blackwell 1 run (Patrick Hellen kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 19 pass from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Hudson 25 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Joh — Hellen 37 field goal
LB — Hudson 25 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Jaydon Leza 13 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Joh — Jesse Medina 16 run (Hellen kick)
Joh — Ethan Ybarra 27 run (Hellen kick)
Joh — Medina 3 run (Hellen kick)
Joh — Hellen 43 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Joh LB
First downs 15 16
Rushes-yards 43-224 21-155
Passing yards 65 238
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-21-0 15-16-0
Punts-average 5-27.0 1-52.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-25 10-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Johnson: Medina 30-152, Ybarra 7-65, Colton Williams 1-4, Blackwell 2-4, Ethan Saenz 3-(-1); Lake Belton: Wilkerson 9-89, Floyd Bristol 5-45, Crews 3-14, Hudson 3-12.
PASSING — Johnson: Medina 12-21-0-65; Lake Belton: Crews 15-16-4-238.
RECEIVING — Johnson: Zach May 2-29, Ybarra 4-12, Blake Behl 1-9, Zeriah Kincaid 1-9, Saenz 2-6, Blackwell 2-0; Lake Belton: Hudson 7-140, Cameron Hamilton 2-41, Leza 3-28, Tyus Jackson 3-19, Ty Legg 1-8.