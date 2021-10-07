KILLEEN — Temple got off to a fast start and sputtered for significant stretches yet ultimately withstood a sturdy test from host Killeen Ellison 56-27 on Thursday night in a wild District 12-6A outing at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The victory was the fourth straight for Temple (4-2, 3-0), which has won 11 district games in a row.
The Wildcats led 29-7 late in the first quarter before Ellison (2-4, 1-2) tallied the next 14 points to make it 29-21 by halftime. Temple, though, outscored the Eagles 27-6 after the break.
"I challenged them at halftime, and I’m not always nice when I challenge people. And, that’s OK, too, because when we get after them, they don’t turn and run. They look you in the eyes and that’s big time. That’s not something we as coaches taught them. They’ve learned that at the house. So, the utmost respect for this community and these parents," Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
"I thought we played decent, by and large, we just gave up some big plays and we were sloppy with the football in the second quarter. Just sloppy football at times but we gave up six points in the second half and the way we ran the football in the second half, I was really proud of those kids."
Running back Samari Howard posted a season-high 207 yards rushing and scored three times for Temple. Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Devan Williams each had a touchdown catch, Tavaris Sullivan had a 2-yard TD run, Reese Rumfield was 11-of-30 passing for 202 yards, and Danis Bajric made field goals of 23 and 27 yards.
Dominick Allison rushed for 151 yards and two scores for Ellison.
"We started off quick but we have to keep that consistency. We were harping all week that we had to get off to a fast start against Ellison because they are a good team," Howard said. "When you start fast like that and have the momentum, you have to keep it consistent."
The Eagles appeared to get within nine points late in the third but a play that initially was ruled a TD was reversed to LeMichael Thompson’s interception as the two players tumbled out of the back of the end zone. The Wildcats scored 14 straight from there.
"Simultaneous possession always goes to the offense. I mean, I don’t know what happened but it is what it is," Ellison head coach Danny Servance said. "We teach our kids to deal with adversity and continue to play hard, and good things will happen to them."
Stewart said he wasn't sure why touchdown was initially signaled.
"In no way, shape or form could I even understand how (the official) thinks he saw what he saw. We had great position on it. It hit (Thompson) in the gut and the guy was over his back and (the official) said there was a simultaneous catch," Stewart said. "I’m like, there’s no way, and two of the other (officials) said there wasn’t so they did the right thing."
Either way, the sequence was a microcosm of a first half that had everything, including three touchdowns of 65 yards or more among 50 points and seven combined turnovers.
Temple scored all 29 of its first-half points in the first 9 minutes of the opening period, leading 14-0 just 3 minutes in through Harrison-Pilot’s sparkling 72-yard TD catch and run and KeAndre Smith’s 12-yard TD reception.
Ellison cut it 14-7 with Allison’s first of two long scoring jaunts, a 75 yarder right up the middle just 3:26 into the contest.
Temple went up 21-7 when Howard ended up wide open out of the backfield for a 29-yard TD catch, and it was 29-7 following his 3-yard TD run and subsequent 2-point pass to Tomas Torres with 3:46 left in the quarter.
The Eagles scored the next 14 points on a 3-yard keeper by Kyler Villalba and Allison’s 65-yard run on third-and-2 at the 10:44 mark of the second quarter.
The teams then combined for five turnovers and three punts until halftime.
Taurean York and Andre Anderson each forced a fumble, Faylin Lee, Smith and Harrison-Pilot had recoveries, and Naeten Mitchell recorded an interception for Temple in the first half, in which Ellison’s Steve Albert and Tyrone Osberry had a pick apiece and Jha’Mauri Erilus caused a fumble that was recovered by Matthew Moore.
"We just had some busted plays that we had to fix. We just got back out there and got after it," Temple defensive lineman Jaylon Jackson said.
Temple next faces rival Belton next Friday while Ellison takes on Copperas Cove.
We got off to a slow start. We spotted them 21 points right off the bat. It was all stuff right at the beginning of the ball game that we don’t normally do. That definitely had an impact," Servance said.
"A lot of credit goes to Temple of course, they’re a good football team. We knew it going in. It’s a good measuring stick for our football team to see where we are. I can’t say enough about our kids. I told them we could’ve given up when we were down by 21 and we didn’t. We fought back and got ourselves back in the ball game, and that’s the sign of a good football team. We just have to try to get better each week."