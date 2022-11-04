BELTON — It’s a moment that’s been three years in the making, but Lake Belton can finally call itself a playoff football team.
Connor Crews threw three first-half touchdown passes, Micah Hudson had 100-plus yards receiving for a fifth straight game, and the Broncos dispatched Killeen Ellison, 24-13, in a physical, saturated, winner-take-all match that decided District 4-5A-I’s final postseason berth — one that wasn’t sealed until nearly midnight Friday at wet Tiger Field.
It brought to fruition a goal toward which Lake Belton (8-2, 6-2) has strived since its program began in 2020 but couldn’t see to completion until this year, its first competing in a UIL district.
The Broncos had to display patience — waiting until their regular-season finale and through a 2-hour, pre-game lightning delay — and a fair measure of grit against the staunch defense of the Eagles (5-5, 4-4) in order to get to the playoffs.
It’s safe to say the wait was worth it.
Coming off an open date and facing the league’s second-ranked defense in points allowed, Crews — who finished 19-of-31 for 287 yards — and company found yards hard to come by in the early going as they punted on three of their first four possessions.
But a 34-yard TD strike from Crews to Hudson on fourth-and-6 got the Broncos on the board midway through the first. Crews found a wide open Javeon Wilcox, who slipped past Ellison defenders and outran everyone for an 81-yard touchdown for Lake’s 14-7 edge with 7:20 left in the second. And Crews’ high floater that Ty Legg grabbed in the left corner of the end zone on fourth down for a 15-yard score gave the Broncos a 21-7 lead with 1:14 left before the break.
Like they did in the first quarter, the Eagles nearly responded on the very next play following Wilcox’s score when Bobby Williams took a reverse 33 yards down the right sideline and appeared to be on his way to a potential game-tying TD, but Wilcox dived and tripped him up with a shoelace tackle from behind. Ellison wound up turning over the ball on downs.
After Hudson’s TD catch over the middle in the first, Ellison tied the game on the next play when Sidney Holland threw to Khamani Debrow for a 69-yard touchdown down the middle.
But Lake’s defense mostly limited the damage from there as the Broncos kept the Eagles at bay in a second half that saw the teams combine for three punts and an interception.
Lake’s Tommy Stephens made good on a 25-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the third to push his team’s lead to 24-7, marking the Broncos’ only points of the half.
The Eagles then capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive with the only touchdown of the final 24 minutes when Emory Watson scored on a 2-yard plunge.
Lake Belton recovered the ensuing onside kick and, after Tristan Robin carried three times to pick up a first down, the Broncos kneeled out the clock to finalize their first playoff trip.
"Just so thankful for the senior class to have an opportunity to experience the playoffs," said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team will travel to Burleson Centennial for a 7 p.m. bi-district affair next Friday.
The Broncos will enter as 4-5A-I's third seed after they finished in a three-way tie for second with Red Oak and Killeen Shoemaker.
Hudson finished with 11 catches for 120 yards to give him 1,112 yards receiving on the year.
LAKE BELTON 24, KILLEEN ELLISON 13
Ellison 7 0 0 6 — 13
Lake Belton 7 14 3 0 — 24
LB — Micah Hudson 34 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
Ell — Khamani Debrow 69 pass from Sidney Holland (Jevon Smith kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 81 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 15 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Tommy Stephens 25 field goal
Ell — Emory Watson 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Ell LB
First downs 10 13
Rushes-yards 22-68 28-42
Passing yards 203 287
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-0 19-31-1
Punts-average 4-35.5 4-39.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-55 10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ellison: Daryl Cannie 5-32, Bobby Williams 2-25, Joseph Fowlkes 4-16, Holland 5-10, Zy’Aire King 1-5, Watson 4-(-3), team 1-(-17); Lake Belton: D’Arius Wilkerson 6-32, Hudson 6-24, Tristan Robin 9-23, Floyd Bristol 1-(-2), Crews 2-(-9), team 4-(-25).
PASSING — Ellison: Holland 14-26-0-203; Lake Belton: Crews 19-31-1-287.
RECEIVING — Ellison: Tay’Veon Johnson 5-77, Debrow 3-73, Williams 3-23, Jordan Jews 2-21, Robert Harding 1-10; Lake Belton: Hudson 11-120, Wilcox 1-81, Legg 2-39, Cash Robin 1-17, Tyus Jackson 2-15, Jaydon Leza 1-10, Christian Kunz 1-5.