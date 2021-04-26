BROWNWOOD — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Ari Saldana fired matching rounds of 2-under 70 on Monday to build a one-stroke lead in the medalist competition and help UMHB climb atop the leaderboard at the men’s American Southwest Conference tournament.
The Crusaders (294-295) led Texas-Dallas by four shots heading into today’s final round of the 10-team event at The Hideout Golf Club, and Saldana was a stroke ahead of UT-Dallas’ Ryan Kropp in the battle for the individual crown.
UMHB’s Nikolas Keratsopoulos (76-71) was tied for sixth place, teammate Kaden Treybig (75-73) was eighth and Luis Legarreta (73-82), William Sammons (79-81) and Darian Ruiz (78-88) completed the Crusaders’ scoring.