BELTON — It stands to reason that some college football players enjoy explaining the intricacies of the game to family members. Mary Hardin-Baylor junior free safety Dorian Williams has to take it a step further and teach them the basics.
That might sound odd for guy born and raised in the football-mad state of Texas. The thing is, though, many of Williams’ family members — including his father — still reside in Jamaica.
“I went to Jamaica for the first time this summer. They were showing me soccer fields that they used to play on,” said Williams, a Duncanville product whose mother and father are from Jamaica. “There’s no football there. My family there doesn’t know a lot about football. I have to explain it to them.
“One thing they know for sure, though, is that I like it. So, they’re happy when I’m giving them information or teaching them about it. Everybody has a smile on their face because they know it’s something I really like to do.”
Williams’ trip to the island nation over the summer was a memorable one, and not just because it was his first.
“I met my grandma for the first time, and I hadn’t seen my dad since about 2018. I got to see him and met more uncles and aunts, and I got to see what Jamaica is like. It was hot, but it wasn’t Texas hot,” he said. “I was already used to the food because my mom cooks it. I ate a lot when I was there.”
However much he ate, it wasn’t enough to negatively impact his performance on the field. In his first season with the Crusaders (5-1, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) since transferring from NAIA member Langston in Oklahoma, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Williams has made his presence felt despite making just his third start this afternoon when No. 4 UMHB squares off with Texas Lutheran (2-3, 1-2) in Seguin.
“What stands out is his physical ability. He tested out in the (40-yard dash) in the spring as the fastest guy on our team,” Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon said. “He’s also strong and very aggressive. He’s a physical kid.”
The physical aspect of the game has never been a problem for Williams. He registered 30 tackles and had two interceptions for Langston last season.
What he couldn’t cope with at his previous school were the losses.
“Basically, I want to win. I work really hard in the summer, and I’ve never got to experience the playoffs,” he said. “I didn’t know much about UMHB. But I knew they were always winning, and they were always playing in November when I was hanging up my equipment.
“I came down here the summer before the 2021 season because I wanted to go to school here then, but I couldn’t get everything situated with financial aid. So, I went ahead and played last season at Langston. When we didn’t make the playoffs, I said, ‘I have to go find somewhere else to play.’”
He arrived in the spring and began trying to prove himself to his new coaches and teammates. He entered fall camp this August as a backup free safety then moved into a backup role at strongside linebacker, all the while playing catch-up with teammates who have been in the UMHB system for a few seasons.
“I didn’t think I had gotten a real chance to prove myself at safety. But the move to SAM would help the team, and I came here to win. I’ll do whatever I have to do to win,” Williams said. “I learned to play SAM and got a feel for it, and then I moved back to free safety after the Hardin-Simmons game.”
According to Harmon, it was Williams’ performance in the victory over the Cowboys that earned him the starting job as a safety.
“He’s such a physical player that I thought he’d be a great blitzer as a SAM,” Harmon said. “But we were also using him as a deep safety in our nickel package and, against Hardin-Simmons, he made some great plays where his speed really showed. I thought, ‘Man, I’ve got to get him playing free safety.’”
In UMHB’s defensive scheme, a lot of responsibility falls on the shoulders of the free safety, who is charged with making the coverage calls and getting everyone aligned correctly.
Harmon believes it’s that aspect that needs to improve the most, and Williams agrees.
“I was told that at Mary Hardin-Baylor, the free safety is the main guy on defense. That’s different for me,” Williams said. “I’m used to communicating at free safety, but I’m more used to the middle linebacker being the guy on defense that lines everybody up and gives the signals. Now, I do that at free safety. I’m pretty sure I can do it.”
It’s a safe bet to say he will. And he’ll have plenty of people in Belton, Duncanville and the Caribbean pulling for him along the way.