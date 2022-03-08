BASEBALL

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 14, Bremond 4 (5)

Bremond 002 02 — 4 4 3

Holland 206 42 — 14 10 4

Ritter and Kaben. Pursche and Ralston. W—Pursche. L—Ritter. 2B—H: Jacobs, Ralston.

Records — Bremond 4-4, 0-1; Holland 4-6, 1-0.

Tuesday’s Other Scores

Lake Belton def. Georgetown Gateway

Gatesville 10, Lampasas 0

SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s Scores

China Spring 11, Gatesville 5

SOCCER

BOYS

Tuesday’s Scores

Temple 6, Killeen Ellison 1

Belton 3, Harker Heights 2

Gatesville 1, Academy 0

GIRLS

Tuesday’s Scores

Temple 2, Killeen Ellison 0

Belton 7, Harker Heights 0

Lake Belton 10, Florence 0