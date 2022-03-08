BASEBALL
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 14, Bremond 4 (5)
Bremond 002 02 — 4 4 3
Holland 206 42 — 14 10 4
Ritter and Kaben. Pursche and Ralston. W—Pursche. L—Ritter. 2B—H: Jacobs, Ralston.
Records — Bremond 4-4, 0-1; Holland 4-6, 1-0.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton def. Georgetown Gateway
Gatesville 10, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s Scores
China Spring 11, Gatesville 5
SOCCER
BOYS
Tuesday’s Scores
Temple 6, Killeen Ellison 1
Belton 3, Harker Heights 2
Gatesville 1, Academy 0
GIRLS
Tuesday’s Scores
Temple 2, Killeen Ellison 0
Belton 7, Harker Heights 0
Lake Belton 10, Florence 0