BELTON — Trap Johnson did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 16 of his game-high 19 points as the Tigers built a big early lead and coasted to a 43-28 win over Bryan in a District 12-6A contest at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.
It was the 10th straight victory for Belton (28-4, 11-1), which can clinch at least a share of first place with a win at home against Killeen Shoemaker on Friday.
Belton closes the regular season next Tuesday at second-place Harker Heights, the only team that can still catch the Tigers for the league title.
“It’s pretty exciting with this win,” said Johnson, who hit all five of his 3-pointers in the first half as Belton pulled away with a 16-point run midway through the second quarter to lead 31-12 at the break. The lead did not slip below double figures from there.
“It’s pretty big knowing that if we can win this next one at home, we’ll be able to clinch at least a tie for first,” Johnson continued, adding that the Tigers’ hot first-half shooting allowed them to take command of the Vikings (19-12, 4-8), whom Belton also defeated 51-42 on Jan. 14. “They held the ball out a little bit, which helped us also and gave us some time to play defense and then get our offense going.”
Bryan came out early with a deliberate pace on offense, often holding the ball up top for seconds at a time until drawing a Belton defender.
It led to a low-scoring first period as the Tigers adjusted to the game plan, but Belton trapped Bryan’s guards when the Vikings swung the ball to the side to create a few turnovers and scoring chances.
Johnson scored 10 of Belton’s first 15 points after his third trey — on a pass from Seth Morgan — rimmed in and out then kicked back off the backboard and through, giving the Tigers a 15-5 lead with 7:13 left in the second.
After the Vikings’ Chris Maxey responded with back-to-back baskets from the low blocks, another Johnson 3 — this one from the left corner on a Trent West dish — ignited Belton’s 16-point run that pushed its edge to 31-9 after Aaron Rhoads completed a three-point play on a fastbreak set up by an E.J. Foutz steal.
“Bryan came out and obviously wanted to hold the ball a little bit and slow the tempo down and I think once we adjusted to that, we shot the ball well for the most part in the first half,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “I was proud of the kids the way they came out and executed in the first half and then the second half we just did what we needed to do to win.”
Belton’s shooting cooled considerably in the second half, but it still outscored Bryan 9-4 in the third period as the Vikings also struggled from the field and continued to keep the pace slower.
The Tigers, who made seven of 11 first-half 3-pointers compared to two of 13 in the second half, assumed their largest lead at 40-12 when Rhoads banked in a transition layup on a Foutz feed with 1:30 left in the third.
Bryan then saved its best output for the end, outscoring Belton 16-3 in the game’s last 9 minutes to make the score look a bit more respectable.
Malcolm Gooden had five of his team-high 11 points during that stretch for the Vikings.
Belton’s TJ Johnson followed his younger brother, Trap, with eight points to go along with team highs of 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Fossett said having a number of outside shooting threats allows the Tigers to have balanced scoring.
“I think we saw it against (Killeen) Ellison, too,” he said. “TJ only had, I think, six or eight points tonight. We had some guys step up and hit some shots again tonight and that’s what we’re going to need going forward the rest of district and into the playoffs.”
TJ Johnson still knocked down two 3s, Tyler Tingle had one and Trap Johnson finished with six for the Tigers.